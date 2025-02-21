Race In Focus: BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury, Saturday March 1

The BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup has attracted a big field of 16 horses although Iroko is also entered at Kelso and this is his second preference. If he doesn’t run Billytherealbigred looks the likely favourite for the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero team. Paul Nicholls has won the race nine times and he has Grand National hopeful Kandoo Kid and Beau Balko representing him. Dan Skelton won it last year with Heltenham and he’s also double-handed with Midnight River and Le Milos . Sam Thomas is in great form after winning last Saturday’s big race and he’s got another good chance with Vincenzo . Other horses proven at the track include Saint Segal and Paint The Dream .

Daryl Jacob Insight

Two and a half miles at Newbury, the start is key. You start at the cross fence and in a big-field handicap if you’re out wide you could get taken too wide around the first bend, losing ground and falling back further than ideal.

In a perfect world you want to be jumping four off the rail down the middle, give them a squeeze down to the first and hopefully they jump it well. The horses to your inside will go forward and you can slot into a nice position.

You have the whole home straight to find your position and, generally, in this race I’d say they’ll go a good even gallop before getting a breather in from the back of the water jump. But the start is essential over this trip at this track.

I think you want to be fairly prominent, you don't want to get too far back. Sitting in the first five or six is probably ideal. There looks to be pace on paper and it could be hard work if it's drying soft ground, creating a yielding to soft type surface.

BILLYTHEREALBIGRED makes plenty of appeal with this in mind. He’s an improving novice, lightly-raced, and that’s a profile I like in this race. Add to that his style of racing, bold jumping towards the front end, and you can see why he’s favourite.

Kandoo Kid loves Newbury, but you have to think he’s been teed up for the National. That’s not to say he can’t go well at a track he likes and you'd imagine he’ll be up there helping force the pace.

If they do go a strong gallop the mid-division horses could come into it. Beau Balko is a good traveller with good Newbury form. The more it dries out for him the better, off his light weight he could well come into each-way calculations.

I could mention more, it’s a really competitive race. But Billytherealbigred has the profile and the running style to make things very difficult for all of his rivals.