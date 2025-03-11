Race In Focus: BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, Wednesday March 12

Jonbon will be a short-priced favourite to see off seven rivals in Wednesday's Champion Chase. Nicky Henderson's nine-year-old has suffered just three defeats in his 20-race career, two of those coming at the Cheltenham Festival behind Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo, but he looks an improved model this season and was better than ever when beating Energumene at Ascot last time. Willie Mullins' horse attempts to reverse those placings and he is amongst a strong Irish challenge that also includes Solness, Marine Nationale and last year's winner Captain Guinness.

Daryl Jacob Insight

Eight line up for the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase and it’s a fascinating race.

Tactically, you would think Solness will go forward and I imagine Energumene and Quilixios won’t be far away, with JONBON sitting about fourth. Nico de Boinville likes to ride him down the middle so I imagine he’ll be in the box seat, with Marine Nationale dropped in behind Jonbon. The likes of Captain Guinness and Libberty Hunter will likely be held up.

A strong pace looks in store. I can see this race taking shape when they come down the hill. When they jump the final ditch up the far side they will be taking a breather before freewheeling down to the third last. It will develop from there, a crucial point in the race, the second last a vital fence as it comes at you very quick after the bend.

I would imagine Nico will take up the lead going to the last and Jonbon, who still has his quirks, will probably have a look, the crowd, the roar, but he can pop it nicely and get the job done.

This horse hasn’t got a Cheltenham Festival win to his name as yet, but he’s been the best two-mile chaser around this season and he can prove it here. Marine Nationale can stay on for second and Solness can hang on for third.

Energumene is respected on his best form, but the ground just looks a bit too lively for him to show that now at the age of 11.