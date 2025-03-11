Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Cheltenham Festival IconCheltenham
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jonbon and Energumene duel at Ascot
Jonbon and Energumene duel at Ascot

Race In Focus: BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, Wednesday March 12

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue March 11, 2025 · 29 min ago

Daryl Jacob offers his insight on the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.

BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase - 4.00 Cheltenham

Click here for full racecard & free video form

Jonbon will be a short-priced favourite to see off seven rivals in Wednesday's Champion Chase. Nicky Henderson's nine-year-old has suffered just three defeats in his 20-race career, two of those coming at the Cheltenham Festival behind Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo, but he looks an improved model this season and was better than ever when beating Energumene at Ascot last time. Willie Mullins' horse attempts to reverse those placings and he is amongst a strong Irish challenge that also includes Solness, Marine Nationale and last year's winner Captain Guinness.

Delete

Daryl Jacob Insight

Eight line up for the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase and it’s a fascinating race.

Tactically, you would think Solness will go forward and I imagine Energumene and Quilixios won’t be far away, with JONBON sitting about fourth. Nico de Boinville likes to ride him down the middle so I imagine he’ll be in the box seat, with Marine Nationale dropped in behind Jonbon. The likes of Captain Guinness and Libberty Hunter will likely be held up.

A strong pace looks in store. I can see this race taking shape when they come down the hill. When they jump the final ditch up the far side they will be taking a breather before freewheeling down to the third last. It will develop from there, a crucial point in the race, the second last a vital fence as it comes at you very quick after the bend.

I would imagine Nico will take up the lead going to the last and Jonbon, who still has his quirks, will probably have a look, the crowd, the roar, but he can pop it nicely and get the job done.

This horse hasn’t got a Cheltenham Festival win to his name as yet, but he’s been the best two-mile chaser around this season and he can prove it here. Marine Nationale can stay on for second and Solness can hang on for third.

Energumene is respected on his best form, but the ground just looks a bit too lively for him to show that now at the age of 11.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-60-horse-racing?sba_promo=CF25B10G60HR&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING_B10G60

Timeform Pace Map

Pace Forecast: Strong

Specific Pace Hint: However the race pans out shouldn’t bother JONBON who many will see as the one to concentrate on.

Individual Price Hint: JONBON makes a lot of appeal but has been beaten once before when trading at odds on in-running.

Delete

Free Video Replays

JONBON, ENERGUMENE - 1st, 2nd, Ascot, January 18 2025

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

SOLNESS, MARINE NATIONALE, QUILIXIOS, CAPTAIN GUINNESS - 1st, 2nd, 4th, 6th, Leopardstown, February 2 2025

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

LIBBERTY HUNTER - 2nd, Newbury, February 8 2025

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING