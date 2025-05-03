Race In Focus: Betfred 1000 Guineas, Sunday May 4

If the two-year-old form comes to the fore this looks between Desert Flower and Lake Victoria who were top-class juveniles, both top-level winners including at this track. They set the standard for the others to reach but they do have some promising rivals, notably Red Letter from the Ger Lyons yard and impressive trial winner Duty Free. The once-raced fillies Chantilly Lace and Elwateen add further intrigue to the first fillies' Classic of 2025.

Fran Berry Insight

With the ground likely riding on the faster side of good, it'll be highly interesting to see how LAKE VICTORIA has trained on from two to three.

Given the way she went through her season last year and her performance when winning the Cheveley Park in really good style at the track over six furlongs, she must have a great chance here.

The way she kept on strongly up the hill after coming out of the dip inside the last furlong bodes well and she backed it up with a win at the Breeders’ Cup over a sharp mile.

She's obviously out of a champion sprinter in Quiet Reflection, but there's nothing to suggest that, as a three-year-old, that she shouldn't train on, and for all the Desert Flower has been flawless, you just get the feeling that Lake Victoria might just have that little bit of an X factor.

On faster conditions it could be more in her favour potentially than Desert Flower who's by a previous Guineas winner in Night Of Thunder, as she did look very comfortable on ease in the ground on occasions last season.

They were two cracking two-year-olds and it'll be interesting to see how each of them has trained on from two to three.

Throw in the likes of Red Letter, as well, who looked exceptional when she won her maiden at the Curragh, and we have a terrific race on our hands potentially.

The vibes seem to be very good about her, but on overall form she needs to step forward to beat Lake Victoria.

Chantilly Lace is an interesting one in the colours of one of the Coolmore partners, Mrs Doreen Tabor. She won well on debut at Salisbury, albeit on very testing ground at the back end of the season.

You can put horses with that kind of profile into the money in Classics at Newmarket.

It'll be fascinating to see how this develops, but at the prices, at around 11/4, I’d be siding with the proven class of Lake Victoria.