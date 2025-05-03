Menu icon
Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Lake Victoria surges clear in the Cheveley Park
Lake Victoria surges clear in the Cheveley Park

Race In Focus: Betfred 1000 Guineas, Sunday May 4

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat May 03, 2025 · 2h ago

Fran Berry offers his insight on the Betfred 1000 Guineas on Sunday, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.

Betfred 1000 Guineas - 3.35 Newmarket

Click here for full racecard & free video form

If the two-year-old form comes to the fore this looks between Desert Flower and Lake Victoria who were top-class juveniles, both top-level winners including at this track. They set the standard for the others to reach but they do have some promising rivals, notably Red Letter from the Ger Lyons yard and impressive trial winner Duty Free. The once-raced fillies Chantilly Lace and Elwateen add further intrigue to the first fillies' Classic of 2025.

Fran Berry Insight

With the ground likely riding on the faster side of good, it'll be highly interesting to see how LAKE VICTORIA has trained on from two to three.

Given the way she went through her season last year and her performance when winning the Cheveley Park in really good style at the track over six furlongs, she must have a great chance here.

The way she kept on strongly up the hill after coming out of the dip inside the last furlong bodes well and she backed it up with a win at the Breeders’ Cup over a sharp mile.

She's obviously out of a champion sprinter in Quiet Reflection, but there's nothing to suggest that, as a three-year-old, that she shouldn't train on, and for all the Desert Flower has been flawless, you just get the feeling that Lake Victoria might just have that little bit of an X factor.

On faster conditions it could be more in her favour potentially than Desert Flower who's by a previous Guineas winner in Night Of Thunder, as she did look very comfortable on ease in the ground on occasions last season.

They were two cracking two-year-olds and it'll be interesting to see how each of them has trained on from two to three.

Throw in the likes of Red Letter, as well, who looked exceptional when she won her maiden at the Curragh, and we have a terrific race on our hands potentially.

The vibes seem to be very good about her, but on overall form she needs to step forward to beat Lake Victoria.

Chantilly Lace is an interesting one in the colours of one of the Coolmore partners, Mrs Doreen Tabor. She won well on debut at Salisbury, albeit on very testing ground at the back end of the season.

You can put horses with that kind of profile into the money in Classics at Newmarket.

It'll be fascinating to see how this develops, but at the prices, at around 11/4, I’d be siding with the proven class of Lake Victoria.

Timeform Pace Map

Pace Forecast: Very Strong

DESERT FLOWER 11/10/2024

DESERT FLOWER 11/10/2024

LAKE VICTORIA 28/09/2024

RED LETTER 21/07/2024

DUTY FIRST 12/04/2024

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

