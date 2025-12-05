Race In Focus: Betfair Tingle Creek Chase tips and analysis for Saturday December 6

Daryl Jacob offers his insight on the Betfair Tingle Creek, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.

Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (3.00 Sandown) Click here for full racecard & free video form Timeform Verdict

Timeform Tingle Creek ratings

A most intriguing renewal with IL ETAIT TEMPS taken to cement his position at the top of the 2m chase tree with April's C&D beating of Jonbon just about the best form on offer. The Henderson inmate has lost some of his lustre in recent times but cheekpieces are on and, sure to strip fitter for Cheltenham and away from heavy ground, he may be up to reversing Schloer Chase form with L'eau du Sud, who was hard fit for that assignment.

Daryl Jacob Insight It’s a cracking race. I thought Jonbon was very lacklustre last time in the Shloer at Cheltenham so I’m delighted they’ve put cheekpieces on him. Nico De Boinville is going to have to go forward on him, get him attacking his fences and try to get the other horses out of their comfort zone. But Harry Skelton got the tactics spot-on when they met last month aboard L’Eau Du Sud and he’ll be man-marking, keeping the pressure on his rival. And if Jonbon starts to back off a fence or two, he’ll be there to take advantage and drive forward. In an ideal world I’d imagine Harry would like Jonbon to take him to the second-last fence and try and win the race from there because in behind Paul Townend on Il Etait Temps is going to be waiting, waiting, stalking, stalking.

Tingle time as big clashes continue...

He’ll be looking to play his mount off the back of the last, it’s a lovely wide fence at Sandown, you can go down the inside, switch out, play it however you want to. And from there it’s a case of who will be the stronger up the hill. I think L’Eau Du Sud is the better jumper of the big two in the market, maybe he’ll put pressure on at the Railway Fences but there’s still plenty of time from there for Il Etait Temps to creep back into it. Nico is driving the train in this Tingle Creek but by the last I think it’s down the younger legs of the other two rivals and it could be a battle royale in what promises to be an epic renewal. I wouldn't like to call it.

Timeform Pace Prediction

Tingle Creek pace map

Pace Forecast: Very Weak Specific Pace Hint: A slowly-run affair should help those up with the pace and should favour JONBON (FR) at the expense of IL ETAIT TEMPS (FR). Individual Price Hint: JONBON (FR) seems likely to take up a prominent position but even given the projected pace forecast has been turned over before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

Free Video Replays Il Etait Temps - Sandown 26/4/2025

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

L'Eau Du Sud - Cheltenham 14/11/2025

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Jonbon - Sandown 7/12/2024