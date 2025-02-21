Race In Focus: Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown, Saturday March 8

The £100,000 Cheltenham bonus is back for any horse that wins this race and at the Festival next week and 17 line up for what is a cracking race in its own right at Sandown. Lump Sum heads the weights after his fine second in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Newbury last time, while the first and fifth from this race last year, Go Dante and Knickerbockerglory , respectively, are back for more. Nicky Henderson's Bo Zenith looks sure to be popular dropping back in trip and previous winning trainers Paul Nicholls ( Afadil, Sorceleur ) and Nigel Twiston-Davies ( Spirits Bay, Big Ginge ) are well represented.

Daryl Jacob Insight

This is always a fascinating race and one that warms us up for the Cheltenham Festival. It’s usually a quick gallop and can get quite tight in a big field, the jockeys know Cheltenham is around the corner and plenty will be looking for a clear run at the first two hurdles up the hill.

I always liked to ride this race about fifth or sixth on the inside, at the head of mid-division. Generally in this race the pace is strong and while you can come from behind I always think ideally you don’t want to get too far back.

There’s pace in this year’s renewal. Harry Skelton on Knickerbockerglory will go forward, We’re Red And Blue looks a likely prominent runner, Big Ginge, Lump Zum and Bo Zenith won’t be far away either. I think they’ll go a strong gallop.

The Double Green horse Batman Girac will be held up in the hood, he’s very keen, and Go Dante will likely be held up too.

They’ll go hard over the first two, jostling for position, then it’s a big old hill they’ve got to go around, they’ll get a breather down the back straight freewheeling and then there are two hurdles before the cross over.

Nothing breakneck will happen there but you don’t want to be more than four wide, expect to see jockeys packed together as they won’t want to be too wide here.

After that the race really starts to develop. You don’t want to be caught wide at the crossover between the hurdle and chase track as you want a good position coming from the back of the third last hurdle round the long sweeping bend for home.

Three off the rail and tighter is where you want to be and the race will divide in the straight. Some will get racing too early, you don’t want to fall into that trap, but they’ll quicken into the second last and quicken again into the last.

From the back of the last it can be more about stamina if the sprint for home has already happened, so you want a horse who stays the two miles well.

With all that in mind I think Lump Sum, Bo Zenith and GO DANTE are the three I’m most interested in, with preference for last year’s winner who looks to be coming into form from a 2lb lower mark than when he won it 12 months ago.