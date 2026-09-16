Rab Havlin makes all to win John Musker Stakes on Naga at Yarmouth

The John & Thady Gosden-trained Naga claimed a first Listed success of her career in Wednesday's EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth.

The daughter of Dubawi had seemingly had her limitations exposed over longer trips after landing a Doncaster handicap over 10 furlongs on seasonal debut in April but a return to the mile and a quarter trip proved ideal as jockey Rab Havlin made all the running. The winner kicked for home and had most of her rivals in trouble two and a half furlongs out and while the strong-staying 13/8 favourite Fairy Glen stuck at it to go down by three-quarters of a length, Naga was too strong and defied odds of 20/1. The winner's stablemate Morrophore, also racing in the colours of owner George Strawbridge, finished third under Ryan Moore at 11/1, with 3/1 chance Rhapsody a rather luckless fourth having been made to sit and suffer behind rivals on the inside rail when the pace quickened.

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