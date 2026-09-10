Raaheeb ruled out for the season by trainer Owen Burrows

Trainer Owen Burrows has ruled Raaheeb out for the rest of the 2026 campaign.
The Shadwell Estate-owned three-year-old was fourth in the Irish Derby in June and resumed with a disappointing effort in the Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor earlier this week.
However, an excuse has emerged for the latest defeat and Burrows has now pulled up stumps for the campaign.
He said on ITV Racing: "Raaheeb was lame, unfortunately after Windsor so he's out for the season.
"Nothing career-threatening at all but he had a valid excuse."
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