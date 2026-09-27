Quite Cheeky stays unbeaten in early Epsom Derby trial

Sitting prominently throughout the extended mile prize, the William Haggas-trained 7/2 chance moved past early pacesetter, Sword Salute, inside the final two furlongs before taking up a lead he would hold on all the way to the line.

Arriving on the back of a win in a seven furlong novice contest at the iconic Surrey venue 17 days ago, the son of Teofilo added to that victory when taking a step up in trip in his stride to follow up that success.

“The step up in trip looked to be within his compass after winning on his debut, and, being by Teofilo, it is something he has taken in his stride. The governor does all the race planning, but he is a genius at that so I leave that to him, but it is good for the progression of the horse to come here again and continue to learn while winning.”

"This was a slightly deeper race, but he has coped with conditions well and proved that he copes with the track. It is nice to see him win and continue the good form of the yard ahead of what is going to be an important week.

Andrew Tinkler, racecourse representative for the yard, said: “He did well on his debut here and it was nice to come back here.

Once hitting the front, Quite Cheeky soon put matters to bed with jockey Cieren Fallon only needing to keep his mount up to his work before going on to post victory by a length and three quarters.

Following the race Quite Cheeky was introduced at 66/1 by Paddy Power for next year’s Betfred Derby, which as a result of his latest win gives him a free initial entry.

And while former Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Tinkler was unsure of what the plans for Quite Cheeky are going forward, he believes he has a bright future.

Tinkler added: “We will see what the horse tells us regarding the future, but it is great to have another nice two year old on our hands.

“Of course it is great for Mr Bridge as he is an enthusiastic gentleman, and he is a great friend of the boss, so to have a really nice horse for him is fantastic. He has a nice future, but let’s enjoy today."

Mitchell has his Epsom moment

Freddie Mitchell finally gained the victory he had dreamed about when growing up as a youngster after steering Zarakerjack to glory in the Betfred ‘Nifty 50’ Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap.

Having grown up just a stone's throw from the iconic track, Mitchell, who is the brother of Group One-winning rider Jack Mitchell and son of former trainer Philip Mitchell, enjoyed his big moment at his former home track aboard the gelded son of Zarak.

The 31-year-old Mitchell never looked in any danger once hitting the front aboard the 12/1 chance, who was one of two runners in the race for Gary and Josh Moore in the mile and a half contest, which also featured the likes of Harry Cobden and Brendan Powell.

Although Oneforthegutter staged a late rally deep inside the final furlong it was not enough to reel back in Zarakerjack, who kept on gamely in the closing strides before obliging by a length and a quarter.

Mitchell said: “I lived here until I was 15 or 16. I probably rode 60-odd Derby winners on my Shetland pony at night when all the grounds keepers had gone. I must have been past that winning post a fair few times!

"I’ve finished second in the Amateur Derby when I was sixteen. I rode one for Pat Phelan that he had lined one up to give me a winner, but Patrick Mullins came over and won half the track, but I’ve done it now.

“Having grown up here it is a pretty cool place to ride a winner. Hopefully I won't be known just as Jack Mitchell’s brother anymore!"

As for the race itself Mitchell, insists that it could not have gone any smoother for Zarakerjack, who was given a pipe opener at Newbury 13 days ago.

He said: “It was very straightforward. The Moores told me to jump, get a good start and try and drop him in a bit and fill him up everywhere. I would say hurdling has probably toughened him up a bit. It was messy enough behind the leaders, and he travelled on and off the whole way.

“When we turned in I got a blow into him down the hill and once I hit the front it didn’t seem like he was going to stop.”

And Mitchell, who hopes to ride out his claim during the 2026/27 National Hunt season, has highlighted several horses he is looking forward to getting back on board once the jumps season ramps up a gear.

He added: “I’m down with Gary and Josh, but I also do one day a week down with Max Comley, who is a good young trainer. My aim for the season is to try and ride out my claim as that is something I wanted to do when I started. Including today, I think I’ve got about seventeen or eighteen to ride it out. If I keep injury free it should be something I should be able to manage.

"Blow Your Wad was my first Grade One ride and to finish fourth on him at Cheltenham was great so I’m looking forward to him this season and from Max’s yard. Burds Of A Feather will go novice hurdling, and she is one to watch and Just Her Type is another as well."

Rest of the action

A trip to the sales ring could now be off the agenda for Matins, who made it a hat-trick of wins for the campaign to provide Haggas and Fallon with further success on the card in the Betfred ‘Bet Builder’ Handicap.

After following up his debut success at Salisbury in a match race at Yarmouth last time out, the son of Frankel continued his winning run with a five and half length success in the ten furlong prize.

And while a trip to the Horses In Training had been on the agenda, connections admitted they might now have to re-think those plans.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: “I thought he was harshly treated off ninety five after winning a match race. He has shown today that he has grown up a lot.

“What I liked today was that he was grown up in the paddock. He was totally chilled and did no shouting. Cieren was impressed. It was the first time he had a race, and he acted on the track pretty well. It is all to play for going forward now.

“His sister Consecrated never went on, and we wanted to bring this horse along gradually to make sure mentally he stayed positive and it is so far, so good. I’ve actually got him in the horses in training sale, but he might not be in there anymore and we might have to have a look at a Listed race for him.”

ITV Racing presenter Rishi Persad took time out of his day job to join fellow members of The Rogues Gallery syndicate to welcome back Rogue Imperial following his front-running success in the Betfred ‘Turbo Boost’ Nursery Handicap.

The Archie Watson-trained colt followed up his last time out victory at Brighton when taking a step up to seven furlongs in his stride under Group One-winning rider Rossa Ryan.

Although the 10/1 chance was pressed late on by The Ginger Kid, the son of Too Darn Hot did more than enough to hold on by three quarters of a length, much to the delight of Persad, who was fulfilling his racecourse committee duties at the track, and his fellow syndicate members.

Persad said: “It has taken a while for him to find his feet, but Archie has always said he knows he will come good.

“Tony Elliott, who runs The Rogues Gallery, was always confident that after a couple of runs, where it took him a bit of time to get into the routine, that he would find his feet.

“He went to Brighton, where he was given a good ride with a lot of confidence, and from what I understand that has really moved him forward. They were always confident he would get the extra furlong, but Rossa seemed to think that was as far as he wanted on a track like this."

And while this victory might not be the highest profile the syndicate have enjoyed, it was another to continue their great year on the track.

He added: “It has been a sensational year for The Rogues Gallery. From finishing second in the Lincoln with Rogue Impact, who then went on to win the Royal Hunt Cup. They then had Rogue Passion win a Group Two in France the other day. Kirchner was just touched off in the Northumberland Plate, and he now goes for the Cesarewitch. It has been an exciting year, but hopefully next year is bigger and better.”

There was to be more success later on the card for Group One-winning rider Ryan, who steered the Ralph Beckett-trained Swiped (100/30) to glory by two and a quarter lengths in the Betfred ‘The Classic Bookmaker’ Handicap.