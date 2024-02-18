Sporting Life
Where It All Began pictured after his Punchestown win
Where It All Began pictured after his Punchestown win

QuinnBet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase report: Where It All Began wins for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott

By Sporting Life
15:12 · SUN February 18, 2024

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy took centre stage at Punchestown as Where It All Began won the QuinnBet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase.

Kennedy gave the eight-year-old a significant vote of confidence beforehand after choosing to ride him over stablemates Dunboyne and Frontal Assault, and the 10/1 shot duly obliged, staying on strongly to collar hot favourite We'llhavewan before the final fence and bounding up the run-in to win by 16 lengths.

Willie Mullins' 5/4 market leader had no answer under Paul Townend but boxed on to fill the runner-up spot from 10/1 chance Clonmeen in third, with novice My Immortal (17/2) taking fourth.

Paddy Power reacted by cutting the winner to 50/1 from 200/1 for the Randox Grand National at Aintree in April.

Where It All Began jumps the last
Where It All Began jumps the last

