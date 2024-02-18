QuinnBet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase report: Where It All Began wins for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy took centre stage at Punchestown as Where It All Began won the QuinnBet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase.
Kennedy gave the eight-year-old a significant vote of confidence beforehand after choosing to ride him over stablemates Dunboyne and Frontal Assault, and the 10/1 shot duly obliged, staying on strongly to collar hot favourite We'llhavewan before the final fence and bounding up the run-in to win by 16 lengths.
Willie Mullins' 5/4 market leader had no answer under Paul Townend but boxed on to fill the runner-up spot from 10/1 chance Clonmeen in third, with novice My Immortal (17/2) taking fourth.
Paddy Power reacted by cutting the winner to 50/1 from 200/1 for the Randox Grand National at Aintree in April.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.