QuinnBet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase report: Where It All Began wins for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott

Kennedy gave the eight-year-old a significant vote of confidence beforehand after choosing to ride him over stablemates Dunboyne and Frontal Assault, and the 10/1 shot duly obliged, staying on strongly to collar hot favourite We'llhavewan before the final fence and bounding up the run-in to win by 16 lengths.

Willie Mullins' 5/4 market leader had no answer under Paul Townend but boxed on to fill the runner-up spot from 10/1 chance Clonmeen in third, with novice My Immortal (17/2) taking fourth.

Paddy Power reacted by cutting the winner to 50/1 from 200/1 for the Randox Grand National at Aintree in April.