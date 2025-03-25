Quinault to be Stuart Williams' first runner in Dubai

That latest effort prompted officials at Dubai to issue a late invitation for Dubai World Cup Night (April 5th) and it was one that Williams was only too happy to accept.

A French sortie - which saw him finish third at Chantilly - was followed by a long-haul to Qatar where Quinault finished third behind familiar faces Rogue Lightning and Washington Heights in a valuable Group 3.

Further success followed last season as Quinault reeled off a Listed race hat-trick in mid-summer which tempted connections to send their five-year-old on his travels.

After two runs in maidens, Quinault made a winning handicap debut off 59 and went on a winning streak that didn't end until the Shergar Cup meeting at Ascot six runs later where he finished third off a mark of 97. His winning didn't end there, though, as he returned to Ascot the following month to deny Popmaster and push his rating north of 100.

Quinault joined Williams' team after one run for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin in 2022 and made rapid progress through the ranks in 2023

“We nominated him in January and we got accepted to run in Qatar. He ran a good race there, just getting caught a bit wide on the bend, and I was contacted last week and they said they’d like to invite him. He'll be my first runner in Dubai and we’re excited by the thought of going. We want to be competitive and I think on his best form he can be.”

Despite Quinault's rapid rise through the ranks, Williams believes there is more to come.

“He’s been a superstar for the stable for the last two years and I still think he might still be improving," he continued.

"He’s from a German family which is late developing and sons of Oasis Dream tend to get better with age as well. He’s a big horse and he’s settling into his racing a lot more now. In the autumn we decided we’d campaign him in these types of races, so we've kept him ticking over with this plan in mind.

“He might have a break when he gets back, so that might rule Ascot out, but I’d still like to try him over seven furlongs at some stage. The new Group 1 at York [City of York Stakes] in August would be exciting.”

Some more familiar faces await Quinault in the Al Quoz Sprint and Williams is hopeful that he can bridge the gap, saying: "We’ve run against Regional a couple of times.

"Audience is trying a different trip, which didn’t work for him on Champions Day, and Believing ran in all the top sprints last year. I don’t think we’re that far behind them.

“He runs well on a straight track and he's won at York twice, which I'd imagine would be quite similar to Meydan. Everyone says the track is a super surface, so I’m hoping it will suit him.

"Quinault is an absolute dude, he’s the sweetest horse and very much a yard favourite.

“It will be exciting to be a part of it on the big night. We haven’t been involved in anything this big abroad before, so it will be new to us. We’ll be looking forward to the experience."