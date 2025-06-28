Quinault sets up Sky Bet City Of York bid after getting ‘run for free’ entry after Criterion win

The son of Oasis Dream showed the speed he’s inherited from his July Cup-winning sire by burning off his rivals on the Knavesmire, establishing a clear lead in the straight that was only cut to a length by the fast-finishing Room Service at the line.

It was his third win from three goes at the track after he landed the charity sprint here at three and the Listed Garrowby Stakes last season.

Williams said: “He’s a fast horse and he’s bred on his dam’s side to go a bit further and Tom [Morley, part of the ownership group] and I continually have this argument for a stiff six and an easy seven.

“I think it’s probably either. He’s just a high-class horse and he loves to win. Once he gets in front at a place like this he’s hard to catch.

“We’d like to come back now for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes, that’s a win and you’re in race so we’ll aim for that and then work back from there.

“He tries very hard. That’s his first Group win. I took him to Dubai in the winter and run him in a Group 1. We’ve always thought this horse was capable of that sort of thing.”

On a hot day at York Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course William Derby was delighted with what was an inaugural raceday for the track as nearly 30,000 came through the gates to witness the racing and a concert from pop heartthrob Olly Murs later on.