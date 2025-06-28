Quinault sets up Sky Bet City Of York bid after getting ‘run for free’ entry after Criterion win

Stuart Williams says Quinault will be back at York in August for the Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes after he won the Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes on Saturday.
The son of Oasis Dream showed the speed he’s inherited from his July Cup-winning sire by burning off his rivals on the Knavesmire, establishing a clear lead in the straight that was only cut to a length by the fast-finishing Room Service at the line.
It was his third win from three goes at the track after he landed the charity sprint here at three and the Listed Garrowby Stakes last season.
Williams said: “He’s a fast horse and he’s bred on his dam’s side to go a bit further and Tom [Morley, part of the ownership group] and I continually have this argument for a stiff six and an easy seven.
“I think it’s probably either. He’s just a high-class horse and he loves to win. Once he gets in front at a place like this he’s hard to catch.
“We’d like to come back now for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes, that’s a win and you’re in race so we’ll aim for that and then work back from there.
“He tries very hard. That’s his first Group win. I took him to Dubai in the winter and run him in a Group 1. We’ve always thought this horse was capable of that sort of thing.”
On a hot day at York Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course William Derby was delighted with what was an inaugural raceday for the track as nearly 30,000 came through the gates to witness the racing and a concert from pop heartthrob Olly Murs later on.
Derby said: "It’s great to get this race at the same time as we got the Sky Bet City Of York upgraded to a Group 1 as it fits nicely.
“Entries come out on Tuesday for the Group 1, the winner of this Criterion gets a ‘run for free’ entry into the Sky Bet City Of York and Stuart’s just confirmed Quinault will be taking up that entry all being well.
“We’ve done a lot of publicity to advertise the fact it now has Group 1 status and with Sky Bet’s support we’ve invested in the race.
“It’s a £600,000 contest and it’s a really good race in the programme for those horses stepping back from a mile in the Sussex or stepping up from six furlongs in the July Cup – as well as the seven-furlong horses that haven’t previously had that opportunity.
“It’s shaping up to be a good race and it completes a fantastic Sky Bet Ebor Festival with a Group 1 every day.
“This is a brand new card for us, it’s busy, we’re expecting 27,000 here and we’re delighted to have it. We’ve just seen a quality race and hopefully it finds its feet within the fixture list.”
