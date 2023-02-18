The staying contest may not have been run on testing ground but the runners had to contend with an energy sapping headwind in the home straight and Quick Wave proved just the stronger as two gallant mares fought out the finish.

Trained - like the third Cloudy Glen - by Venetia Williams, Quick Wave was the last to play her hand under Harry Bannister as the long term leader Cloudy Glen and Snow Leopardess exchanged blows up the Haydock straight.

Cloudy Glen was the first of the three to crack, crying enough after the last, but the popular grey Snow Leopardess kept responding to Gavin Sheehan's urgings and only cracked near the line.

The winning distance was just three quarters of a length with Cloudy Glen a further nine and a half adrift.

Quick Wave was one of only four runners in the 14-strong field with an entry in the Randox Grand National and her odds for the world’s most famous steeplechase were unsurprisingly slashed following a tenacious display with Betfred cutting the winner to 25/1 from 50s, while Paddy Power offer 33/1 ahead of the publication of the weights on Tuesday.

It was a first winner for Bannister since his return from a bad hip injury and he told Racing TV: “I can’t take too much credit, she’s a lovely mare. Credit to Venetia and the team who had her spot-on today.

“Venetia is an exceptional trainer and it means a lot to get this winner back. It’s been a long road and there’s lots of people to thank.

“I probably ended up a bit closer to the inner than I would have liked, but we saved what we could, she’s jumped really well and travels so strongly and stays well.

“She showed her staying credentials and she appreciated being back on this better ground after the Welsh National.”

Charlie Longsdon was delighted with the performance of Snow Leopardess, who will not run in this year’s Grand National after pulling up in the race last season, but she is set for an appearance at next month’s Cheltenham Festival.

“She’s run an absolute cracker to be honest. It’s great to get her back on the form we want her to be in and there’s no disgrace in finishing second,” he said.

“We’re gutted not to win of course, but that’s neither here nor there and that will hopefully set her up nicely for the cross-country next month.

“She gets her 7lb claim (at Cheltenham) and I’m hopeful we can sneak into the places there. She’s been a superstar mare for us and I can’t ask any more from her.”