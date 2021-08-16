Winner of the Queen Mary in June, the Gavin Cromwell-trained youngster is reported to have taken the journey to California well – having enjoyed a spin around a turn on an away day as part of her preparations.

“She went for a racecourse gallop and we schooled her around a bend, just to give her a sighter, and she went really well around it,” said bloodstock agent Joseph Burke, who purchased the daughter of Profitable for American-based owners Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners.

“We don’t believe it will be an issue. Obviously her other races have been on straight tracks, but knowing her confirmation and physicality she won’t have any trouble handling a bend – she’s a lot more suited physically to handling a bend than some horses will be, I’d say.

“Our only concern, like for most people I guess over five furlongs at Del Mar, is the draw. We’ll have to see how that works out, but whatever the draw is we accept it and do our best.”