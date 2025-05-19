Queen Mary at Royal Ascot the target for Spicy Marg

Plans had been in place to send the Michael Bell-trained two-year-old to York last week for a tilt at the Marygate Stakes following her stylish success at Newmarket earlier this month.

However, an outing in the five-furlong Listed contest on the Knavesmire had to be scratched for the daughter of Main Desire after she produced a dirty scope in the build-up to the race. But with the filly now back firing on all cylinders, an outing in the five-furlong Listed event at Sandown could be taken up ahead of a tilt at the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes at the Royal meeting.

Nick Bell, son and assistant trainer, said: “Spicy Marg actually scoped dirty before the Marygate so we decided not to run.

"She will either now go to the National Stakes at Sandown Park or straight to the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

“She has not done a whole lot since her run at Newmarket, but I think we saw enough that day to suggest she is a good filly.

“She is very similar to her mother. She has a lot of speed like she did, but I would say she is a bit bigger than she was.”