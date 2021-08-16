Baaeed beat Palace Pier in a clash of the giants in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
The son of Sea The Stars was stretching his unbeaten record to six and tracked his market rival throughout the contest.
Frankie Dettori glanced behind two out and saw the winner and Jim Crowley looming large and William Haggas' colt soon quickened past his rival.
Palace Pier dug deep but he was never getting back at the 2/1 winner who held on well to score by a neck.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
"He just keeps on getting better,” Crowley said. “The ground was just a bit slow for him, I think on quicker ground he’d have picked up a bit better, he was a little bit laboured. He’s come a long way in a short space of time and he’s a proper champion.”