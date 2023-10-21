Queen Elizabeth II Stakes report and replay: Big Rock bowls them over

Big Rock had been beaten on his last three starts in Group One company but they included a second to brilliant Arc winner Ace Impact in the French Derby before defeats to Inspiral (in the Marois) and Sauterne at Longchamp last month.

Tahiyra was the first to break rank and go in pursuit of the impressive winner but his stride never looked like shortening sufficiently. Her brave bid may have cost her second as she was run out of second close home by another French challenger Facteur Cheval, second to Paddington in the Sussex Stakes, as the likes of Paddington and Nashwa failed to land a blow.

Trained by Christopher Head, Big Rock ( tipped by Ben Linfoot at 7/1 ) jumped out in front under Aurelien Lemaitre and gradually increased his lead to six or seven lengths approaching the two furlong pole with a number of his rivals giving out distress signals behind.

Returning to the winner's enclosure in the rain didn't dampen Lemaitre's enthusiasm as he told ITV Racing: "It's amazing, to win today on Champions Day. This horse has very good pace, he loved the ground, it was perfect for him today."

The delighted trainer added: "He was tremendous. Big Rock always does this - it’s crazy! What a horse, what a season. He’s really doing very well on that type of ground, but that was impressive, very impressive. What a horse!

“You are always a bit scared that the rest of the runners will come on to you but he was always going faster and faster. We had faith because we have known him all throughout the season and he has always been like this. It’s very nice to see him winning this race, because it is one of the best mile races in Europe.

"It's incredible, this horse is really impressive and I'm really happy for the owner because he has done tremendous work with the breeding and this horse is the pinnacle of the breeding system. Today was pretty much the best mile of the season and seeing him win this way is crazy, pretty much the aptitude for the ground has done a lot too."

Head, standing alongside the owner, was asked if Big Rock would stay in training and, following an interruption by the owner, initially confirmed that would be the case.

Mickael Barzalona said of second home Facteur Cheval: “He raced very well, he travelled easy and he’s been very tough to get second place.”

Chris Hayes was also delighted with the performance of Tahiyra, saying: “It was an unusual race, he had us all under pressure – he set a very tempo on very testing ground. I’m very proud of my filly – on ground she hated, she wouldn’t accept defeat, she kept trying to the line. Hopefully she’s there next year; she’s a remarkable filly.”

Tahiyra's trainer Dermot Weld concurred, adding: “She’s run a very brilliant race. We are delighted with her, it’s just the conditions on the mile are very testing. She didn’t really handle the ground, but she tries so hard, she’s a very brilliant filly.

“It’s her will to win. Somebody had to go after the horse in front and she said, ‘I’m going after him!’.”