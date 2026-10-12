Queen Elizabeth II Stakes preview: Talk Of New York and Constitution River added

Talk Of New York has been installed as favourite for Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes having been supplemented into the race.
Charlie Appleby’s charge roared back to winning ways when beating The Lost King by four-and-a-half lengths in the Betway Joel Stakes at Newmarket last month, tempting connections into having a crack at this Group One feature.
Also supplemented was French Derby and Coral-Eclipse winner Constitution River who looks set to drop back to a mile at the weekend.
Rayif is another big player, Francis-Henri Graffard’s three-year-old heading to Ascot off the back of victory in the Prix Jacques Le Marois.
Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony, Zavateri and Zeus Olympios are others towards the head of the market.
Latest Queen Elizabeth II Stakes betting:
Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 3/1 Talk Of New York, 7/2 Rayif, 4/1 Constitution River, 11/2 Ten Bob Tony, 6 Zavateri, 7 Zeus Olympios, 10 Gstaad, More Thunder, 33 Docklands, 40 Hawk Mountain, Puerto Rico, 100 Dancing Gemini, Needle Match.
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