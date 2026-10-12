Talk Of New York routs his Joel Stakes rivals
Talk Of New York routs his Joel Stakes rivals

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes preview: Talk Of New York and Constitution River added

Horse Racing
Mon October 12, 2026 · 3h ago

Talk Of New York has been installed as favourite for Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes having been supplemented into the race.

Charlie Appleby’s charge roared back to winning ways when beating The Lost King by four-and-a-half lengths in the Betway Joel Stakes at Newmarket last month, tempting connections into having a crack at this Group One feature.

Also supplemented was French Derby and Coral-Eclipse winner Constitution River who looks set to drop back to a mile at the weekend.

Rayif is another big player, Francis-Henri Graffard’s three-year-old heading to Ascot off the back of victory in the Prix Jacques Le Marois.

Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony, Zavateri and Zeus Olympios are others towards the head of the market.

https://media.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17888340&lpid=157&bid=16525

Latest Queen Elizabeth II Stakes betting:

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 3/1 Talk Of New York, 7/2 Rayif, 4/1 Constitution River, 11/2 Ten Bob Tony, 6 Zavateri, 7 Zeus Olympios, 10 Gstaad, More Thunder, 33 Docklands, 40 Hawk Mountain, Puerto Rico, 100 Dancing Gemini, Needle Match.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING