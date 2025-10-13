Menu icon
Queen Elizabeth II Stakes: Delacroix still has mile option

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon October 13, 2025 · 3h ago

The door to the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes has been left open for Delacroix after he appeared among 17 six-day acceptors for Saturday’s contest.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt is expected to make the final start of his career in the QIPCO Champion Stakes on the same ascot card but still holds the entry in the Group One mile contest.

The race is expected to feature the return to action of Field Of Gold, the brilliant Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes who will be racing for the first time since finishing lame when disappointing in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Sun Chariot winner Fallen Angel and Rosallion head the older horses team alongside Queen Anne winner Docklands and Sky Bet City Of York victor Never So Brave.

Along with Delacroix, Aidan O’Brien has left The Lion In Winter, Exactly and January in the race.

Marvelman, who won the Park Stakes at Doncaster has been supplemented for the Andrew Balding team.

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 11/8 Field Of Gold, 9/2 Fallen Angel, Rosallion, 10 Delacroix, The Lion In Winter, 12 Docklands, Facteur Cheval, 14 Never So Brave, 16 Marvelman 20 Cicero’s Gift, Dancing Gemini, 25 Alakazi, Quddwah, Tamfana, 33 Exactly, 50 Carl Spackler, January

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

