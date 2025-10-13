Queen Elizabeth II Stakes: Delacroix still has mile option

Aidan O’Brien’s colt is expected to make the final start of his career in the QIPCO Champion Stakes on the same ascot card but still holds the entry in the Group One mile contest.

The race is expected to feature the return to action of Field Of Gold, the brilliant Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes who will be racing for the first time since finishing lame when disappointing in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Sun Chariot winner Fallen Angel and Rosallion head the older horses team alongside Queen Anne winner Docklands and Sky Bet City Of York victor Never So Brave.

Along with Delacroix, Aidan O’Brien has left The Lion In Winter, Exactly and January in the race.

Marvelman, who won the Park Stakes at Doncaster has been supplemented for the Andrew Balding team.

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 11/8 Field Of Gold, 9/2 Fallen Angel, Rosallion, 10 Delacroix, The Lion In Winter, 12 Docklands, Facteur Cheval, 14 Never So Brave, 16 Marvelman 20 Cicero’s Gift, Dancing Gemini, 25 Alakazi, Quddwah, Tamfana, 33 Exactly, 50 Carl Spackler, January