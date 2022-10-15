Sporting Life
Bayside Boy is a 33/1 winner of the QEII
Another Group One for Roger Varian

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes: Bayside Boy springs surprise

By David Ord
15:42 · SAT October 15, 2022

Bayside Boy sprang a 33/1 surprise in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes to cap a memorable autumn for trainer Roger Varian.

Fresh from landing the Cazoo St Leger with Eldar Eldarov, the trainer snared another Group One prize, and a more unexpected one.

His colt showed a smart turn of foot though to reel-in the front-running Jadoomi inside the final furlong, who lost out on the runner-up spot in a photo with Modern Games.

Frankie Dettori's hopes of a Group One treble were dashed when Inspiral was slowly away and never threatened to get involved.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

