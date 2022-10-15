Bayside Boy sprang a 33/1 surprise in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes to cap a memorable autumn for trainer Roger Varian.
Fresh from landing the Cazoo St Leger with Eldar Eldarov, the trainer snared another Group One prize, and a more unexpected one.
His colt showed a smart turn of foot though to reel-in the front-running Jadoomi inside the final furlong, who lost out on the runner-up spot in a photo with Modern Games.
Frankie Dettori's hopes of a Group One treble were dashed when Inspiral was slowly away and never threatened to get involved.
