Bayside Boy sprang a 33/1 surprise in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes to cap a memorable autumn for trainer Roger Varian.

Fresh from landing the Cazoo St Leger with Eldar Eldarov, the trainer snared another Group One prize, and a more unexpected one. His colt showed a smart turn of foot though to reel-in the front-running Jadoomi inside the final furlong, who lost out on the runner-up spot in a photo with Modern Games.

