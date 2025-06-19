Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Tips: Royal Ascot horse-by-horse guide

Nic Doggett looks at Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and expects a first overseas winner in the race since 2015.

2025 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes When: 3.40, Saturday June 21

Where: Ascot Racecourse

First prize: £567,100

Going: Good to Firm

TV: ITV1 & Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415)

ANNAF (Michael Appleby) Series of consistent efforts since landing a Saudi Arabian Group 2 early in 2024 but even his best effort this season - when ½-length third of 7 to Fair Angellica in a listed race at Salisbury last time – leaves him with plenty to find here in first-time cheekpieces. ELITE STATUS (Karl Burke) Strong-travelling prominent racer who won a listed race and the Hackwood Stakes (by ½ length from Lake Forest), both at Newbury, in 2024. Below form when 4¼ lengths fourth of 8 to Inisherin in the 1895 Duke of York Stakes last time but should come on for that run and quick ground here likely to be no issue. Considered, with more progress expected as a four-year-old. GRAND GREY (Kevin Ryan) Won a minor event at Rome (by 4 lengths from Muchas Gracias) in 2024 for former trainer Gianluca Bietolin and looked one to be interested in when second in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket (½ length behind Sajir) on his return/stable debut in April. Lost all chance at the start when 4 lengths seventh of 9 to James's Delight in the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh last time. Could run well at a price if getting away on terms. IBERIAN (Charles Hills) Talented juvenile back in 2023 and benefited for a breathing operation when landing a minor event at Southwell (by a short head from We Never Stop) in December. Another who badly missed the break when 4 lengths behind James's Delight in the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh last time. Trainer knows how to win this race, including with outsiders, but he needs a clear career-best to feature prominently.

Inisherin (right) wins the Duke Of York

INISHERIN (Kevin Ryan) Very smart performer who won a minor event at Newcastle, the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and the Commonwealth Cup at this meeting (by 2¼ lengths from Lake Forest) in 2024. Off 8 months (had a breathing operation) but returned at least as good as ever when beating seven rivals in the 1895 Duke of York Stakes last time by a neck from Flora of Bermuda (pair clear), edging ahead near the line. Has run well when sweating, so should still handle this big occasion. JAMES’S DELIGHT (Clive Cox) Smallish gelding who was back to his best when winning the 9-runner Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh last time by a short head from Lethal Levi, edging ahead well inside the final furlong. That not the strongest Group 2 for the grade, and would likely prefer slower ground, so looks opposable here despite a positive jockey booking. JASOUR (Clive Cox) Won the Pavilion Stakes here (by 1¾ lengths from Adaay In Devon) in early-2024, before producing a career-best when third behind Inisherin in the Commonwealth Cup over the same C&D here a month later. Never dangerous 3¾ lengths tenth of 20 to American Affair in the King Charles III Stakes here on Tuesday, plugging on having hung left under pressure, but longer trip here will suit and not totally discounted with a first-time tongue-tie added to the hood. LAZZAT (Jerome Reynier) High-class French raider who won his first six starts, including the Prix Djebel at Deauville, Prix Paul de Moussac at Longchamp and Prix Maurice de Gheest at the former course in 2024. Far from disgraced in two starts back over further in Australia and Hong Kong at the end of the year and stepped up on his reappearance effort when impressively winning an 8-runner listed race at Chantilly last time by 5½ lengths from Toyotomi, making all. Classy sort who must go close if handling the forecast quicker ground. RUN TO FREEDOM (Henry Candy) Long time since his last win (listed race at Salisbury in May 2023) but produced his best effort when second in the July Cup at Newmarket (1½ lengths behind Shaquille) a month after finishing ninth in last year’s renewal of this race. Proved he retains ability after a year off when 1½ lengths fourth to Sajir in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket last time - no extra in the final 100 yards having pulled hard - and entitled to come on for that. Needs to take his form up a notch, though, if he’s to emulate his sire Muhaarar who won two Group 1s over C&D. SAJIR (Andre Fabre) French raider who won a minor event at Chantilly in March and the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket (by ½ length from Grand Grey) in April. Creditable 1¾ lengths second to Topgear back over seven furlongs in the Prix du Palais-Royal at Longchamp last time, but overall level of form leaves him with plenty to find here.

Satono Reve flexes Moreira’s muscles at morning trackwork

SATONO REVE (Joao Moreira) Very smart performer from Japan who won the Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen at Chukyo (by ¾ length from Namura Clair) in March, but his best performances have arguably come in Hong Kong, including when a creditable 2¼ lengths second of 13 to Ka Ying Rising in the Chairman's Sprint Prize at Sha Tin in April. Nothing of the calibre of that horse – the world’s highest rated sprinter and unbeaten in his last 12 – here and looks a big player with quick ground in his favour. STORM BOY (Aidan O’Brien) New recruit for Ballydoyle who won a listed race at Gold Coast, the Group 2 Skyline Stakes at Randwick and the Group 3 San Domenico Stakes at Rosehill (by 2¾ lengths from Mayfair) in 2024. First start for seven months since leaving Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott when 5½ lengths last to James's Delight in the Greenlands Stakes last time, but this race has likely been the plan all along and much better expected here. TOPGEAR (Christopher Head) Very smart performer who has improved with age and racing, landing the Group 3 Prix du Pin at Longchamp and Group 2 Challenge Stakes at Newmarket (much improved, beat Royal Scotsman by 5½ lengths) in 2024. Didn’t have to be at his best to complete a hat-trick in the 7-runner Prix du Palais-Royal at the former course last time by 1¾ lengths from Sajir. First start over six furlongs since his juvenile days, but this race should be run to suit and far from discounted as a result. FLORA OF BERMUDA (Andrew Balding) Won the Group 3 Summer Stakes at York (by ¾ length from Adaay In Devon) in 2024 and has improved in defeat since, including when a neck second to Inisherin in the 1895 Duke of York Stakes at the same course on her return, clear of the rest after having to wait for a gap. Has plenty of solid course form (first home on her side when sixth in the Queen Mary and then a half-length third to Kind Of Blue in the British Champions Sprint on her final start last term) and looks set to run a big race once more. GREAT GENERATION (Marco Botti) Smart performer who has won half of her 10 starts and looked better than ever after seven months off when winning the 6-runner Chartwell Stakes at Lingfield (also successful in 2024) by a neck from Jabaara last month. Likely to come from off the pace and could pick up some minor honours if they go too fast up-front. NIGHTEYES (David O’Meara) Outsider who won handicaps at Chester and Haydock, and listed race at Naas, in 2024. Back to best when ¾-length third to Frost At Dawn in a listed race at Haydock last time (winner ran a blinder in Tuesday's King Charles III Stakes) but looks out of her depth here.

Verdict A race that has thrown up plenty of surprises in recent seasons, however the overseas challenge this year looks the strongest for some time. SATONO REVE can become the first Japanese-trained Royal Ascot winner as he looks sure to be suited by the stiff finish here (having been a little outpaced early on behind superstar Ka Ying Rising in Hong Kong last time) and is marginally preferred to the French raiders Lazzat and Topgear, both of whom have less experience over sprint trips. York 1-2 Inisherin and Flora Of Bermuda are the pick of the home team.