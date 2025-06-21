Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes: Lazzat lasts home

Doyle said: “I thought Richard Brown was half pulling my leg when they managed to get hold of him so it was very exciting leading into this week. He was good. The Japanese horse flew at me and I didn’t really see a rival all the way. We just had a plan to let him do his thing and that is what he did.

“He had a little moments worry, but he responded really well when the Japanese horse joined him late on. He just ducked out when we went to put the winning sheet on him and I ended up coming off him. I’ve never experienced anything like that before.”

Brown was all smiles too, beaming: “This is the pinnacle. It has been an amazing week so far. Every winner you cherish as it is very hard to win here, as you know, but that is just phenomenal. He has hooked up with the Japanese horse and they have gone a long way clear in a six furlong race. It was amazing to watch. We first had conversations with Nurlan Bizakov last April so it has been going on a while. When he won on his second start in France he looked very impressive and he did it in a very good time and the division looked like it could be very open and there was potential for a horse to go to the top and luckily he has.

“That was one of the things we really wanted to focus on as was six furlongs on a straight track. We felt the stiff six furlongs here would be ideal. Where we go from here I don’t know, but it will either be six or seven furlongs. He is a very talented horse.”

Moreira was proud of the runner-up saying: “There is no doubt about it we went into the race with a lot of confidence as the horse was feeling so well in himself. Unfortunately we bumped into a very good horse today which half-way through I thought I had him done, but he had another kick and kept attacking the line. I was closing up the gap, but we just bumped into a good horse today. My horse ran really well. His (Lazzat’s) form is good as he had been very impressive winning on his home ground. We thought we had a really good crack, but we bumped into a very good horse. I can’t complain as my horse tried his best.”