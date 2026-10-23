Quebecois gunning for Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham November Meeting

"Quebecois ran well and should have won, we will leave it at that! He will now go to the Paddy Power Gold Cup. The handicapper gifted us 1lb, so I was well happy with that. It is onwards and upwards with him.

"I was really happy with Havanotherguinness and how he ran in the bumper at Newton Abbott last Saturday. It was his first time out on the track and the winner had the experience of a run over him. He just ran a tad green turning in the straight when he half looked to hit the front.

"That is what bumpers are all about, gaining experience. He will improve enormously for that, and I am not going to overdo it with him this year. We will look for a nice bumper for him before Christmas. I was very pleased with him on his first experience away and he will improve plenty for that.

"The plan is difficult with Rubaud this season. He has lost his two ‘Champion Hurdles’ as it were at Kempton and Wincanton. He has won both those races in the last three years, but both were moved of course, Kempton went to Carlisle which is the complete opposite, and he ran well in the circumstances, giving weight to the first three. I was pleased with him.

"For the last two seasons the Wincanton and Kempton races have suited him on fast ground, those are his kind of tracks where he can go at a good gallop. You could not have ridden him like that at Carlisle on Thursday. It looks like he wants two and a half miles now which is not going to be easy to place. He may go back over fences, and he might even go to the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

"I was hoping to run Sans Bruit in the Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Friday (15:35) and it would have been a fantastic race to run him in, but he is a good ground horse. Normally this meeting is run on fairly quick or good ground, but they have had 25mm of rain overnight and this morning and the ground will ease.

"Sans Bruit needs good ground, and I don’t want to waste a bullet in a competitive race. He has options over next couple of weeks and there is Wetherby on Friday, the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on decent ground might suit, although if it moved to Aintree that would also suit him.

"In a normal year the ground would be perfect for him, but all this rain will not suit. He is a well handicapped horse, and I don’t want to waste a shot."