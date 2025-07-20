Menu icon
Quddwah wins the Summer Mile
Quddwah clipped for Celebration Mile after Sunday success in France

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun July 20, 2025 · 9 min ago

Quddwah won Sunday's Group 3 Prix Messidor at Chantilly and was clipped in the betting for Goodwood's Celebration Mile as a result.

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford for Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, the five-year-old joined Diego Velazquez as another subsequent winner to emerge after being well held in last month's Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Quddwah, sent off the 9/4 favourite in the hands of Callum Shepherd, showed a smart turn of foot to quickly put daylight between himself and his rivals before going on to score by two and a half lengths from 50/1 chance Geography, with 5/2 shot Ridari back in third.
Quddwah was trimmed to 14/1 from 25s by Paddy Power for the mile Group 2 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Earlier on the same Chantilly card, Joseph O'Brien took the GOFFS Prix Robert Papin (Group 2) courtesy of Albany Stakes also-ran Green Sense (4/1), who prevailed by a neck from the Karl Burke-trained Super Soldier in second and Archie Watson's Tadej in third.

