QIPCO Long Distance Cup: Only four rivals for Trawlerman

They include Trawlerman, who won the 2023 renewal and was third behind Kyprios in the race last season.

He’s established himself as the top stayer this year, winning the Gold Cup at this track in June and the Lonsdale Cup at York in August.

John and Thady Gosden could also run Doncaster Cup hero Sweet William.

Al Qareem is set to represent Karl Burke having won the Cumberland Lodge at Ascot earlier this month.

As expected Aidan O'Brien has supplemented St Leger third Stay True while stablemate Saratoga stands his ground. The field is completed by Sunway.