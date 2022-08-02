No fewer than 47 Group 1 winning horses with 100 Group 1 wins between them are among the entries for what is set to be a mouthwatering 12th edition of QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday 15th October, which this year offers prize money of £4.1 million.

The cast of entries for the richest raceday in Great Britain features the top horse in the latest Longines World’s Best Racehorse rankings in Baaeed. The William Haggas-trained colt is entered for both the QIPCO Champion Stakes, the richest mile and a quarter race in Europe, with a value of £1.3 million and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO), which he won last year and is the richest mile race in Europe (£1.1 million). On what is set to be the 10th anniversary of QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Famer Frankel’s final racecourse appearance in the QIPCO Champion Stakes, his progeny are represented by the likes of Adayar, Alpinista, Homeless Songs, Inspiral and Nashwa.

Trueshan wins again at Ascot

Other potential runners include winners at last year’s QIPCO British Champions Day in Trueshan (QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup), Creative Force (QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes), Eshaada (QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes) Sealiway (QIPCO Champion Stakes) and Aldaary (Balmoral Handicap winner last year and entered for Queen Elizabeth II Stakes), meaning all six winners from last year’s QIPCO British Champions Day could return this year. Last year’s Melbourne Cup winner and 11-time Group 1 winner Verry Elleegant, now trained by Francis Graffard in Chantilly, heads a strong French lineup that also includes this year’s Coral-Eclipse winner Vadeni. The three remaining pattern races on the card each offer a prize fund of £500,000, meaning prize money for this year’s QIPCO British Champions Day will total £4.1 million, cementing its position as the richest raceday in the British calendar and the only day to feature four Group 1 prizes. Champion trainer Charlie Appleby, whose entries include 2021 Cazoo Derby winner Adayar, last year’s top two-year-old Native Trail and QIPCO 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Coroebus, said: “It’s a big day for us. It’s the nearest thing we’ve got to the Breeders’ Cup and from an English point of view it's where you want to take each other on at the end of the season. Those who are crowned champion at Ascot deserve it.”

Jim Crowley punches the air after winning the Sussex Stakes on Baaeed