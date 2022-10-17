Check out the Timeform report on the QIPCO Champion Stakes, a great afternoon for Bay Bridge but a first defeat for Baaeed on his final start.

Baaeed, one of the very best racehorses of the twenty-first century, was long odds on to bow out unbeaten, but he produced the first lacklustre effort of his career, just not at his best, the race overall still well up to standard for the contest, Bay Bridge relishing the return to softer ground and seeing off the challenge of a top-class rival, My Prospero finding the sort of improvement his earlier efforts had promised, nothing in the result to suggest the form shouldn't be viewed positively, even if the race didn't fully develop until the approach to the straight BAY BRIDGE looked in excellent shape after 4 months off and produced the sort of performance his win in the Brigadier Gerard had promised, the return to softer ground probably a factor, likely to win more races at this level next year, granted suitable conditions, worth trying over further at some point as well, perhaps the Arc an aim next autumn, his win franking a red-letter day for his sire New Bay, also responsible for Bayside Boy, winner of the QEII, as well as a red-letter season for his rider, adding the Champion Stakes to his win on the stable's Desert Crown in the Derby, the 2 horses sure to give Stoute a strong hand in the top middle-distance races once more next year; prominent, travelled strongly, led over 1f out, battled well and aserted final 100 yds.

ADAYAR (IRE) ran a lot better than he had in this race last year, confirming he retains just about all his ability despite a bit of a lost season, though he has the option of the Breeders' Cup Turf next month; held up, travelled well, rapid headway out wide home turn and led soon after, headed over 1f out, rallied but held final 100 yds. MY PROSPERO (IRE) looked in fine shape after 3 months off and proved better than ever, seeing out the trip well after getting briefly tapped for foot; handy, shaken up entering straight, not quicken over 1f out, kept on well last ½f; he looks the sort who will progress from 3 to 4 yrs and looks one to follow in 2023. BAAEED running here in preference to the Arc, was long odds on to end his career unbeaten, head and shoulders above his rivals on form, but he wasn't at his best, just seeming a bit flat, even if he was asked to come from slightly further back than the trio that beat him, the turn of foot that had been a feature of his wins lacking, perhaps softer ground for the first time this year a factor; held up, travelled fine (though not quite with his typical verve), effort entering straight, not quicken, stayed on final 1f, never quite on terms with first 3; this defeat notwithstanding, he's been a superb performer over the last 2 years, and although physically not that imposing, he ought to have a fine career at stud ahead of him, his temperament outstanding.

