Ombudsman (right) powers clear at York
Ombudsman has the measure of Delacroix at York

QIPCO Champion Stakes: Ombudsman to have pacemaker

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon October 13, 2025 · 3h ago

Ombudsman will have the assistance of a pacemaker in Saturday’s star-studded QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Devil’s Advocate, winner of a Doncaster handicap at the St Leger meeting and with a Timeform master rating of 111, has been supplemented into the race to carry out the role.

Also added to the field on Monday was First Look, Andre Fabre's thriving son of Lope De Vega who has won his last three including the Prix Dollar at ParisLongchamp last time.

It promises to be a fascinating race with Delacroix locking horns with Ombudsman for a third time with the scoreline currently reading 1-1. His trainer Aidan O’Brien has also left Los Angeles, Mount Kilimanjaro, Swagman and The Lion In Winter in the race.

Another leading fancy is Calandagan, a brilliant winner for King George at this track in the summer.

Ed Walker will be hoping there’s a change to the weather forecast for Almaqan who stands his ground alongside Economics who is set to make a belated reappearance after pleasing connections in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket.

Andrew Balding could run both Almeric and Fox Legacy, Sky Bet Great Voltigeur winner Pride Of Arras is set to drop back in trip for Ralph Beckett and Prague completes the field.

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 7/4 Ombudsman, 5/2 Delacroix, 7/2 Calandagan, 6 Almaqam, 14 Almeric, First Look, 20 Economics, Pride Of Arras, 25 Fox Legacy, Los Angeles, 66 Devil’s Advocate, Swagman, The Lion In Winter, 100 Mount Kilamanjaro, Prague

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

