QIPCO Champion Stakes: Ombudsman to have pacemaker

Devil’s Advocate, winner of a Doncaster handicap at the St Leger meeting and with a Timeform master rating of 111, has been supplemented into the race to carry out the role.

Also added to the field on Monday was First Look, Andre Fabre's thriving son of Lope De Vega who has won his last three including the Prix Dollar at ParisLongchamp last time.

It promises to be a fascinating race with Delacroix locking horns with Ombudsman for a third time with the scoreline currently reading 1-1. His trainer Aidan O’Brien has also left Los Angeles, Mount Kilimanjaro, Swagman and The Lion In Winter in the race.