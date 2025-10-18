Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup report, reaction and free video replay as Trawlerman wins

John & Thady Gosden knew they would be winning the race from a long way out but it wasn't certain with which horse as Sweet William eroded the gap in the final quarter mile.

William Buick had kicked on early on the 5/6 favourite after taking over from Al Qareem to lead with over a mile to go while Rab Havlin bided his time in the rear on Sweet William (a well-backed 5/2 chance).

He did make inroads into the big lead, but Trawlerman was a length and a half ahead of his Clarehaven companion at the line in an official winning time of 3m 22.29 that indicates fast ground.

It was the 11th victory of the son of Golden Horn's career and his second Group 1 on the back of his Ascot Gold Cup success at Royal Ascot in June.

Gosden was winning the race for the third time in 11 years after Flying Officer and Stradivarius, this the first time the Long Distance Cup has been run as a Group 1 after being upgraded this year.