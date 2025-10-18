Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup report, reaction and free video replay as Trawlerman wins

Trawlerman saw off the late challenge of stablemate Sweet William to win the opening Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day.
John & Thady Gosden knew they would be winning the race from a long way out but it wasn't certain with which horse as Sweet William eroded the gap in the final quarter mile.
William Buick had kicked on early on the 5/6 favourite after taking over from Al Qareem to lead with over a mile to go while Rab Havlin bided his time in the rear on Sweet William (a well-backed 5/2 chance).
He did make inroads into the big lead, but Trawlerman was a length and a half ahead of his Clarehaven companion at the line in an official winning time of 3m 22.29 that indicates fast ground.
It was the 11th victory of the son of Golden Horn's career and his second Group 1 on the back of his Ascot Gold Cup success at Royal Ascot in June.
Gosden was winning the race for the third time in 11 years after Flying Officer and Stradivarius, this the first time the Long Distance Cup has been run as a Group 1 after being upgraded this year.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.