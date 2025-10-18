Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes report, reaction and free video replay as Kalpana wins again

She had run some terrific races in defeat throughout the season, notably when second to Calandagan here in the King George, and she quickly bounced back from an unfortunate trip in Paris when she finished seventh in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Quisisana was third with Bedtime Story fourth but they were put in their place by the daughter of Study Of Man who was gaining her first win since landing this race 12 months ago.

It was a decisive move from Keane and nothing looked like catching her as she galloped to the line two-and-a-half lengths clear of the running-on Estrange who took second.

The very well-backed 11/8 favourite was in the perfect position throughout sitting just off the lead set by Ballet Slippers and she cruised into the lead going well at the top of the straight.

Balding said: “She has had a frustrating season, but she looked right back to her best there. It is very much a sigh of relief as things haven’t quite gone how we wanted them to this year, but that was a pretty good performance.

“We thought if she was anywhere near her best she would have an outstanding chance

“I think there was a bit of pressure on my shoulders today as it was always going to be a risk running her back quickly afterwards. Maybe, I’ve underdone her all year. You never know, but she seems to thrive on it.

“We had full support of Barry Mahon (Juddmonte racing manager) and the Juddmonte team and when they are right behind you, which they invariably are, it makes life a lot easier.

“I thought Colin got her in the perfect position and I didn’t have many anxious moments watching it.

“I think it probably is (better performance than last year). It was a strong performance. I don’t know (if that is her finished).

“Anything is possible, but that wouldn’t be my decision. There are more things at play than just me and Kalpana and she has to fit into the bigger jigsaw puzzle.

“Champions Day has become a focal point for every trainer so to get a winner today is special.”

'Dream to ride'

Keane said: “She is very deserving of it as she has been very consistent all year. The last day in France was a little bit disappointing, but fair play to Andrew and his team for bouncing her back quickly. If you saw her beforehand you wouldn’t have thought she only ran thirteen days ago. She seems to be a filly that has thrived on her racing all year.

“We were going steady, and that is the brilliant part of her, she was good from the stalls and she shut down wherever you put her. She conserves energy, and relaxes, and when you ask her she is good and genuine. She is a dream to ride.

“It didn’t cross my mind to be honest with you (that she only ran thirteen days ago) as if you saw her beforehand you wouldn’t think she only ran thirteen days ago.

“She looks like a colt walking around. She has been unfortunate a few times, but she has been running against good fillies and colts all year. She was very deserving of today.”