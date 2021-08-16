Shadwell Estates enjoyed a notable success when Eshaada landed the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

Too keen in the Yorkshire Oaks last time, Roger Varian's charge was in front two furlongs out under Jim Culloty. She was immediately challenged by Albaflora and Snowfall but the latter, sent off an odds-on favourite, was soon beaten. The runner-up stuck to her task gamely but the winner was always holding her off, hitting the line a short-head to the good.

Reaction: “I had a very willing partner, she tried very hard and she loves that ground,” Crowley said. “She was unlucky here at Royal Ascot when we were a bit far back, but she had the perfect trip round today and she toughed it out. Roger Varian’s a class trainer, isn’t he? He planned this race for her, he knew she’d like the cut in the ground.” Varian added: “Her only poor performance was at York and the Ribblesdale form had worked out very well with the winner (Loving Dream) winning the Prix de Royallieu two weeks ago at ParisLongchamp. The ground was tight at York and it’s a funny place. Maybe she needs cut in the ground.

Jim Crowley drives Elshaada to victory

“Coming here today she had track form and has always looked a class filly, so I thought she was a touch overpriced beforehand. We were very happy with her condition and everything went right during the race. She always had a good position and kicked in the straight. She had to be really tough inside the final two furlongs, but she stuck her neck out and was really game. “I should think a discussion will be had with the team at Shadwell (regarding the future). We’d love to have her around for another year, (but) that won’t be my decision. She’s a big, scopey filly who is still lightly-raced and you would think her best days are perhaps still ahead of her.”

