Frankie Dettori completed an Ascot double aboard Emily Upjohn in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

This marked a tremendous training performance from John and Thady Gosden as the 3/1 favourite was racing for the first time since disappointing over course-and-distance in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in July. She was always travelling sweetly on this occasion and showed a smart turn of foot to put the race to bed two furlongs out. At the line she was three lengths clear of 50/1 runner-up Thunder Kiss with Insinuendo back in third.

“It would have been heartbreaking not to win a Group One with this filly this year after what happened at Epsom in the Oaks,” said Dettori. “She’s won a Group One, I’m delighted and she will stay in training next year. Nothing went right at Epsom, then for some reason she ran no race in the King George. John and the owners decided to give her a break. I’ve been riding her last couple of mornings and she has been given me the ‘wow’ factor again. “It’s an amazing job the team has done. After four months to be pitched into a Group One and do what she did is amazing.” Patience key to Upjohn revival Gosden senior said: “The boys are saying the ground is very soft, they can’t find the good to soft, but she went through it all right. I have owners who’ve let me be patient, they’ve let me give her all the time she needed. “I’ll never work out the King George as long as I live, full marks to Pyledriver as he let them go mad up front. I don’t know what they all did, it was as if someone said ‘last one to Swinley Bottom is a sissy’ or something. “Anyway, we gave her a lot of time off, gave her every chance to come back and the whole team have done a great job to get her confidence back mainly, she finished tailed off last so it’s where she was mentally. She was unlucky in the Oaks so thank god we won a Group One this year. “I had everything right in her work and Frankie wanted to ride her, but I didn’t know about the ground. She’s a big girl but she hasn’t strengthened into her frame, she’s still quite light, so it was if she handled it. Mind you, she was so wide she was probably on fresh ground. “She stays in training. I don’t think she’ll go to the Breeders’ Cup. The aim next year will be the King George and the Arc. She’s won her Group One and we’ll let her have a holiday now.”