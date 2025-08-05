QIPCO British Champions Day: Star names entered in Group One features

Calandagan, Delacroix, Ombudsman, Los Angeles and last year’s winner Anmaat feature among the 38 entries for the QIPCO Champion Stakes, the feature race on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on October 18th.

Recent King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes Calandagan was second in the race last year and could bid to go one better while his trainer Francis-Henri Graffard has also entered the 2024 King George winner Goliath and the unbeaten Daryz who looks a fascinating possible contender. The 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Field Of Gold is among 38 entries for the £1.1m Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) alongside Ascot specialist and Queen Anne Stakes winner Docklands, Lockinge winner Lead Artist, Sussex Stakes winner Qirat and Sunday’s Prix Rothschild winner Fallen Angel. French challenger Facteur Cheval has been second in the race for the last two years running and is entered again for Jerome Reynier Run at Group One level for the first time, the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup has increased prize money of £500,000 this year and attracted 29 entries including Gold Cup hero Trawlerman who won this race in 2023 for John & Thady Gosden. The Clarehaven team also have former Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami among the initial entries as well as Sweet William and French Master. Recent Goodwood Cup one-two Scandinavia and Illinois as well as Jan Brueghel are all possibles for Aidan O’Brien who won the race last year with Kyprios.

James Doyle celebrates as Lazzat takes Group One glory

QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes entries total 53, the highest number for the race for 11 years. They are headed by French star Lazzat who won the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot this summer. There are five entries from France in total with Beauvatier, Daylight, Topgear and Woodshauna engaged. The three other Group 1 sprint winners from Britain so far this summer, American Affair, Time For Sandals and No Half Measures, are also entered as well as impressive recent Lennox Stakes winner Witness Stand for Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole. Last year’s winner Kind Of Blue is also entered for James Fanshawe who has won the race three times including with half-brothers Deacon Blues and The Tin Man in 2011 and 2016. Defending champion Kalpana heads 41 entries in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes although her main autumn target looks set to be the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Aidan O’Brien, who won the race with Hydrangea and Magical in 2017 and 2018, has entered the dual Oaks winner Minnie Hauk as well as recent Nassau Stakes winner Whirl. Fellow three-year-old Aeolian is a fascinating entry for William Haggas, owned by Their Majesties The King & Queen. She won a Newmarket novice at the start of August and is a half-sister to Royal Ascot winner Desert Hero.

What the trainers say: Jamie Insole, joint-trainer of Witness Stand: “He’ll probably head over to Longchamp for the Foret and then this race would give him two weeks after so there’s the potential he could turn up to both of them. We might go to the Hungerford next weekend and then set him up for these two races at the end of the year. I think he’ll enjoy the slower ground and the stiff six at Ascot on slower ground could work out really well for him. “It would be a massive achievement from everyone at the yard who all work really hard to have a runner on Champions Day. Hopefully it’s the first of many. This is where we want to be and the aim is to find horses to get us there every year.” Harry Eustace, trainer of Docklands and Time For Sandals: “His Ascot record is there for all to see, so the obvious plan was always to work back from Champions Day. He ran at Goodwood the other day and then we’ll probably go to France, before giving him a freshen up and going back to Ascot. “Champions Day has become a fantastic way to finish off the season. Docklands ran in the Balmoral a couple of years ago, and that’s been our only runner we’ve had there, so to go back with one or two chances is exciting. “Time For Sandals won over six at Ascot, so it makes sense to give her an entry. How she runs next time out will determine if she goes, she’s had quite a long season, because we prepped her up like she might be a Guineas filly, so she’s not a definite just yet. However, if she wins her next start, it will be really hard not to go there. Having one horse going there is a proud moment, but having two would be extremely exciting.”

Docklands edges out Rosallion at Royal Ascot