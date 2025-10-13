QIPCO British Champions Day: Latest on Ascot going

The official description at the start of the race week was good, good to soft in places. However, Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels said: "As of Monday morning we've got good ground on the Straight course and we're good, good to soft in places on the Round course.

"We're not expecting much rain through the week, with just a few light showers in the forecast, so I'd expect that we will be racing on a mixture of good and good to firm ground on Saturday."