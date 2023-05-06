Aidan O'Brien was left to reflect on a frustrating afternoon as Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear failed to fire in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas.
The former was sent off the 13/8 favourite but pre-race talk of a Triple Crown bid floundered on the Rowley Mile, the son of Deep Impact being in trouble a long way out and trailing home 12th.
Stablemate Little Big Bear was even further back in 14th after a troubled passage through the early stages. The BHA Stewards Report on the race reports "the Veterinary Officer reported that the colt finished lame on its right hind".
The trainer said “It was a little bit of a non-event. It was a non-event for Ryan’s horse and then Wayne’s horse got badly bumped and just got lit up. The whole thing was a bit of a non-event really. The travelling over is what it is.”
Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Jaber Abdullah, owner of Hi Royal (second, 125/1): “That was no surprise as Kevin Ryan told us in the paddock that he thought the horse could run a big race and that he thought he would handle the ground. Kevin wents to get him home and see where we go next but he could be a Royal Ascot type.”
Oliver Cole, joint trainer of Royal Scotsman (third, 11/1): “He's run a massive race to be third but he was a bit too keen in the early stages. He had no problem with the ground as he goes on anything. It was always the idea to come straight here and hopefully he can improve from this and we can have another crack at the winner at Royal Ascot.”
Kieran Shoemark, rider of Galeron (fourth, 150/1): “He's run a massive race and he was well overpriced. I was wheel spinning early on so he's run well despite the ground. He's a good horse.”
Daniel Muscutt, Dubai Mile (5th, 33/1): “It was a great run. I hit the gates nicely and travelled comfortably. The ground has helped - he hit a bit of a flat spot but saw out his race really well and hit the line great.”
James Doyle, Noble Style (6th, 10/1): "He ran super and I’m delighted with him. It probably just stretched him a bit in this ground but he travelled tremendously. I got a lovely position in the race just behind Frankie (Dettori, on Chaldean), but his stamina just didn’t last out.”
David Egan, Sakheer (7th, 16/1): “I was really pleased with the way he ran. There was a lot of hustle and bustle in front of me but I took him back and he settled into a lovely rhythm. The race unfolded on the other side, which I wasn’t really anticipating. Chaldean was a great winner and he was drawn low, but I was expecting it to unfold on my side early. When I asked him to quicken he seemed to handle the ground, but maybe a mile on soft ground is stretching him too far.”
Sean Levey, Charyn (8th, 66/1): “He’s run a blinder and is a really nice horse. It was a really competitive race and we’ll see a lot of him in the future.”
Christophe Soumillon, Holloway Boy (9th, 18/1): “The ground was too sticky for him, unfortunately - it just didn’t suit.”
Kevin Stott, Indestructible (10th, 25/1): “He ran well and just wheel-spinned a bit on the ground. I think he’ll be better on better ground and he ran well enough to suggest that he’s a nice horse.”
William Buick, Silver Knott (11th, 14/1): “To be fair, the ground was probably too testing for him. He was beaten very early and very quickly.”
Ryan Moore, Auguste Rodin (12th, 13/8 favourite): “Speak to the trainer.”
Danny Tudhope, Flight Plan (13th, 40/1): “He didn’t enjoy the ground and just wasn’t good enough.”
Wayne Lordan, Little Big Bear (14th, 5/1): “He jumped smart and felt like he wanted to show me his pace. We didn’t go mad for the first two furlongs, something caught my heel and it wasn’t ideal after I’d gone two furlongs or so. It was a little bit of everything, so we’ll see what comes out of it.”
