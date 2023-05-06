The former was sent off the 13/8 favourite but pre-race talk of a Triple Crown bid floundered on the Rowley Mile, the son of Deep Impact being in trouble a long way out and trailing home 12th.

Stablemate Little Big Bear was even further back in 14th after a troubled passage through the early stages. The BHA Stewards Report on the race reports "the Veterinary Officer reported that the colt finished lame on its right hind".

The trainer said “It was a little bit of a non-event. It was a non-event for Ryan’s horse and then Wayne’s horse got badly bumped and just got lit up. The whole thing was a bit of a non-event really. The travelling over is what it is.”

PLACED CONNECTIONS

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Jaber Abdullah, owner of Hi Royal (second, 125/1): “That was no surprise as Kevin Ryan told us in the paddock that he thought the horse could run a big race and that he thought he would handle the ground. Kevin wents to get him home and see where we go next but he could be a Royal Ascot type.”

Oliver Cole, joint trainer of Royal Scotsman (third, 11/1): “He's run a massive race to be third but he was a bit too keen in the early stages. He had no problem with the ground as he goes on anything. It was always the idea to come straight here and hopefully he can improve from this and we can have another crack at the winner at Royal Ascot.”

Kieran Shoemark, rider of Galeron (fourth, 150/1): “He's run a massive race and he was well overpriced. I was wheel spinning early on so he's run well despite the ground. He's a good horse.”