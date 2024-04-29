QIPCO 2000 Guineas preview: Horse-by-horse guide and tip for Newmarket Classic

Check out David Ord's horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

ALYANAABI Exciting colt from the great Shadwell Height Of Fashion family, he progressed with every run at two and signed off by chasing home City Of Troy in the Dewhurst. Likely to improve further but so is the winner and he has three-and-a-half lengths to find with him. CITY OF TROY Three from three at two and electric in all starts too. That Dewhurst marked him out as a potential top-notcher. We know he handles the track, better ground at the weekend will be in his favour and hard to think the trip will be a problem. It’s early in the season but signs are his preparation has gone well. He’ll need to misfire on Saturday or for it to develop into one of ‘those Guineas’ – think Night Of Thunder beating Kingman – if he isn’t to to stay unbeaten.

DIEGO VELAZQUEZ Held in high regard but made hard work of beating Capulet at the Irish Champions Weekend before blowing out on desperate ground in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. In here as a potential cover-shot for City Of Troy but too early to be writing him off. GHOSTWRITER Another who was three from three at two and got vital track practice when showing improved form to win the Royal Lodge on his final start. Very much the sort to thrive at three and towards the top of the home defence.

HAATEM Looked exposed heading into the Craven but ran out a ready winner of the trial to book his Classic place. These are much deeper waters though, a few of his key rivals seemed to underperform two weeks ago and Richard Hannon appears to have a stronger contender elsewhere. HENRY LONGFELLOW Like Diego Velazquez, is in here to cover for City Of Troy should anything go wrong with the favourite’s preparation. Unbeaten in three starts at two (a theme I know), he was very good in beating Islandsinthestream by five lengths in the National Stakes in September. Beautifully bred and the sort to make into a high-class three-year-old, he’d clearly be a leading player if given the green light. IBERIAN Had Rosallion back in third when winning the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster but not as good in the Dewhurst next time. Needs to be right on his A-game on Saturday, trainer making encouraging noises but balance of form leaves him with a bit to find. INISHERIN Held in very high regard and having shaped with abundant promise on his only run last season here in the autumn. Took advantage of a much simpler task to open his account at Newcastle in March. He’s all about potential and as rich as it is, Saturday might just be the next step on his learning curve.

NIGHT RAIDER Similar comments apply. Has looked very exciting in winning at Southwell in December and March but both of those contests are worlds away from the sort of test he faces on Saturday. Has had a racecourse gallop on the Rowley Mile as part of his preparation. Could well make his mark at this level – but it might not be on his first turf run. NOTABLE SPEECH And we go again on the same theme. Came a long way in three starts at Kempton this winter and spring and the turn of foot he showed to slam Valvano by two lengths last time marked him out as vert exciting. But turf and an undulating track are both new to him and for all he’s clearly brimful of promise, he’ll need take a lot in his stride on Saturday to deliver on all his clear potential. RIVER TIBER The final Ballydoyle entry. Was the stable’s best early two-year-old last season, winning the Coventry Stakes on his final start. Came up short behind Vandeek in Group One company the next twice, shaping in the Morny and Middle Park as though he wanted at least seven furlongs. Was a late defector from the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf and if allowed to line-up could outrun his odds given his experience and the fact he looks so ready to go up in trip. ROSALLION Only defeat at two came in the Champagne Stakes when too keen and clearly below form. He left that run behind to win the Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc weekend but again took a very strong hold. Will need to settle on Saturday as he steps up, on his reappearance, to a mile. Held in very high regard.

TASK FORCE A son of Frankel out of a mare who was awarded both the British and French 1000 Guineas in the stewards' room, he learned with racing last season, winning at Salisbury and Ripon before chasing home Vandeek in the Middle Park. Found that test far too sharp but came home strongly and looks to be crying out for a mile. A fine physical specimen who is only going to get better, he could be the one to chase the favourite home – and take advantage if he fails to deliver. TEN BOB TONY Showed improved form to win a conditions race over seven furlongs here at the Craven Meeting and a mile should suit. Likely to be given a positive ride which can help a horse outrun their price in a Guineas given we know he handles the track but does have a lot to find.