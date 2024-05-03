QIPCO 2000 Guineas preview: David Ord on City Of Troy

All eyes are on City Of Troy heading into Saturday’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas.

They have to be. The 'Coolmore Frankel', the best two-year-old Aidan O’Brien has ever trained. There’s hype, as you’d expect, but substance to go with the style of his three unbeaten races at two. He goes into Saturday’s Classic with a Timeform master rating of 125p. It’s high – but not spectacularly so. To put it into context eight colts this century have jumped out of the stalls at Newmarket with a higher pre-race number. Frankel was clearly the stand-out but of the other seven, only Dawn Approach won back in 2013. And the Ballydoyle battalion have been well represented too, St Nicholas Abbey, Air Force Blue and Little Big Bear all rated marginally higher than City Of Troy heading into the race but failed to run to that mark on the first Saturday of May. What if 125 is the ceiling of the 2024 favourite’s ability then?

Well, if he runs to that figure it would have been good enough to win 11 renewals of the Guineas in the timeframe – and match the winning performance of four other colts - while nine have run to a higher level. Those who didn’t hit that number in winning at Newmarket included Rock Of Gibraltar, Camelot and Churchill. Then there’s the record of O’Brien’s Dewhurst winners in the first colts’ Classic. Five have tried to complete the Grade One double this millennium, Rock Of Gibraltar and Churchill succeeded, Beethoven, War Command and Air Force Blue didn’t. There are those who feel it’s significant that City Of Troy is a single 2000 Guineas dart for his master trainer. It’s a policy he’s used three times in the Classic before, successfully with King Of Kings in 1998, less so Orpen and Roderic O’Connor, although in the latter’s defence he was in against Frankel. But then again at the turn of the century O'Brien didn’t have the Group One-laden firepower that was to develop over the next two decades and last year there were 50 Group One races worldwide in which he only ran one. City Of Troy is six pounds clear on Timeform ratings in Saturday's race and there's also that letter p next to his number..