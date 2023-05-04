Godolphin's principal trainer broke his duck in the 2000 Guineas when the sadly ill-fated Coroebus made a winning start to his three-year-old campaign on the Rowley Mile last year, and both Moulton Paddocks representatives are heading there fresh after racecourse gallops this time around.

Appleby said of Silver Knott, a course and distance winner in the Emirates Autumn Stakes on October 8 and the mount of William Buick this weekend: “His preparation has gone well.

"He is proven on the track and we feel that he has a nice profile going into the race.

"He will see the mile out well, but we wouldn’t want too much rain. I genuinely feel that he could run a big race."

As for Noble Style, who will be ridden by James Doyle who won both Guineas last spring courtesy of Coroebus in the 2000 and the George Boughey-trained Cachet in the 1000, the trainer admits to being a little in the dark as to the Kingman colt's optimum trip this season.

“I would imagine James will ride a patient race on Noble Style, as we are sitting on the fence as to whether he will get the trip," said Appleby on godolphin.com.

"He has some great two-year-old form behind him and the Gimcrack run looks rock solid with the second and third both winning Group 3s this season, albeit over sprint distances.

"The trip is the big question but he settles well, which will hopefully give him the best opportunity of seeing out the mile.

"The sounder the better for him in terms of ground and we will be a lot wiser after the race as to where his future lies."