The French 2000 had also been under consideration for the brilliant son of Ardad but he runs at Headquarters next weekend to tackle the first colts' Classic on a track where he won the Middle Park last season.

The trainer told sportinglife.com on Tuesday: "He's come out of Newbury remarkably well. He had a light canter this morning and just in himself he's bouncing. He's tightened up. I did feel there was improvement in him going into the Greenham. The last thing I wanted to do was have him 100%. It was a trial and I used it as a trial to see if there was a possibility of having a crack at the Guineas.

"It's just put him right. His demeanour is right, he came off the gallop having a jig-jog and a squeal which is where you want these racehorses to be. You want them to be happy and at the moment he's in a good place.