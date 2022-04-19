Sporting Life
Perfect Power is clear in the Greenham

QIPCO 2000 Guineas: Perfect Power runs at Newmarket

By David Ord
13:57 · TUE April 19, 2022

Richard Fahey has confirmed Perfect Power will head to Newmarket for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas following his reappearance win in the Greenham.

The French 2000 had also been under consideration for the brilliant son of Ardad but he runs at Headquarters next weekend to tackle the first colts' Classic on a track where he won the Middle Park last season.

The trainer told sportinglife.com on Tuesday: "He's come out of Newbury remarkably well. He had a light canter this morning and just in himself he's bouncing. He's tightened up. I did feel there was improvement in him going into the Greenham. The last thing I wanted to do was have him 100%. It was a trial and I used it as a trial to see if there was a possibility of having a crack at the Guineas.

"It's just put him right. His demeanour is right, he came off the gallop having a jig-jog and a squeal which is where you want these racehorses to be. You want them to be happy and at the moment he's in a good place.

Buy Timeform Horses To Follow

"As a trainer when you have a dual Group One winning two-year-old the question is have they trained on? That was the big question for me - is he just a wonder two-year-old or is he going to mature into a better horse and I think it was one of his best performances - if not his best - at Newbury, knowing in the back of my mind it would put him right.

"It put him spot on for the Guineas. We can keep him ticking over and one blow-out and we're there. We're going to have a go at the Guineas. I've spoken to the team, I've spoken to Sheikh Rashid and we've nothing to lose by having a go. He wasn't stopping in the Greenham, he galloped all the way through the line and took some pulling up. I think he'll be a better horse on Guineas day.

"I'm very excited about him. We know he handles the course, goes on any ground and is becoming a legend."

  • The full interview with Richard will appear on Wednesday's Sporting Life Racing Podcast which also features Patrick Mullins.

Link

Most Followed

