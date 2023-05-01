Tahirya is set to run in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas after appearing among 22 confirmations for the first fillies' Classic of the season on Sunday.
“We’ve left her in at the forfeit stage for the 1000 Guineas on Sunday and the present thought is she will run, but we will make a definite decision later in the week and see how she is,” the trainer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“She’s coming all the time, she’s a filly that hasn’t really grown from two to three but I’m happy and I think she has progressed nicely over the last two weeks and the present thought is we will let her take her chance. We will not confirm that until later in the week.”
The daughter of Siyouni is a very exciting prospect having ended her two-year-old campaign with a sparkling defeat of subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Meditate in the Moyglare Stud Stakes. The runner-up that day is on target for the weekend rematch and could be joined by stablemate Never Ending Story.
Nell Gwyn winner Mammas Gil is one of two entries for trainer Richard Hannon, who could also saddle Powerdress, while owners Amo Racing also have a second string to their bow with Olivia Maralda, trained by Roger Varian.
Ralph Beckett could saddle three in search of his first victory in the race with Fred Darling winner Remarquee, last year’s Cheveley Park champion Lezoo and Dick Poole winner Juliet Sierra all poised to step out onto the Rowley Mile.
It will be Lezoo’s first outing since storming to victory at the track last autumn and connections are keen to praise the efforts of the team at Beckett’s Hampshire base for ensuring their star filly makes the line-up.
“Lezoo goes for the 1000 Guineas and it’s a great feat by the team at Kimpton to have both Lezoo ready to run and Prosperous Voyage who will run in the Dahlia Stakes that day. Hopefully Frankie will ride both of them,” said Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for owners Marc Chan and Andrew Rosen. “That’s a fair achievement and so much can go wrong – we’ve had a very cold and wet spring – and we’re really happy to be heading there on Sunday.”
Of those not confirmed, Karl Burke’s Electric Eyes was shortest in the betting, while John Quinn’s Breege and John and Thady Gosden’s Running Lion are other notable names to skip the May 7 contest.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.