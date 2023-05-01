Tahirya is set to run in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas after appearing among 22 confirmations for the first fillies' Classic of the season on Sunday.

“We’ve left her in at the forfeit stage for the 1000 Guineas on Sunday and the present thought is she will run, but we will make a definite decision later in the week and see how she is,” the trainer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast. “She’s coming all the time, she’s a filly that hasn’t really grown from two to three but I’m happy and I think she has progressed nicely over the last two weeks and the present thought is we will let her take her chance. We will not confirm that until later in the week.” The daughter of Siyouni is a very exciting prospect having ended her two-year-old campaign with a sparkling defeat of subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Meditate in the Moyglare Stud Stakes. The runner-up that day is on target for the weekend rematch and could be joined by stablemate Never Ending Story.