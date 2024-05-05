QIPCO 1000 Guineas report and reaction: Elmalka swoops under Silvestre De Sousa for trainer Roger Varian

They looked to go a very strong pace through the early stages, with the once-raced Star Style taking the big field along, and as the front-runners started to back out of it, it was the French-trained filly Ramatuelle who appeared to have made a race-winning move, skipping a length and a half clear on running into the dip.

However, her petrol gauge started to run empty on the final climb to the line as Porta Fortuna, Dance Sequence and Ylang Ylang all gave chase.

However, it was Elmalka (28/1) who came with the strongest late run towards the near side to get the better of Donnacha O'Brien's Porta Fortuna and score by a neck.

As well as a first Classic on his home patch for Varian, it was a first British Classic for Brazilian De Sousa as he marked his comeback season to UK racing in style.

Ramatuelle (9/2) had to settle for third having traded at 1/25 in-running on the Betfair Exchange, finishing a short-head behind the runner-up, with the Jamie Spencer-ridden Tamfana (33/1) back in fourth looking a shade unlucky not to go very close, having had to wait for a run before switching into the clear at a crucial point.

Aidan O'Brien's Ylang Ylang was a close fifth under Ryan Moore and was cut to 7/2 favourite (from 5/1) for the Betfred Oaks by Paddy Power and Betfair, with Tamfana slashed for the Epsom contest - 8/1 from 33/1.