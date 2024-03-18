QIPCO 1000 Guineas: Opera Singer may miss Newmarket Classic

Aidan O’Brien has cast serious doubt on leading Classic contender Opera Singer’s participation in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas.

The daughter of Justify announced herself as a major player for the first fillies’ Classic of the campaign when following up a wide-margin victory in a Curragh Group Three with a devastating display at ParisLongchamp in the Prix Marcel Boussac, storming to a five-length success. However, speaking at the Curragh on Monday, the master of Ballydoyle explained she may debut for the season on home soil rather than Newmarket having met with a setback. “Opera Singer is a little bit behind them (the colts) and might not make the English Guineas,” he told Racing TV. “She had a little setback and had to have two weeks easy. When you have two weeks easy, it is just difficult enough to get to the English Guineas. “It’s possible but more unlikely than likely and she could end up starting here in the Curragh rather than starting in England. We won’t force her, she’s a beautiful big filly and everyone’s very happy with her. She had a couple of easy weeks and when that happens you have to be wary of it.”

In contrast, it appears all systems go for the odds-on QIP|CO 2000 Guineas favourite City Of Troy who has been pleasing his handler in the early days of his three-year-old season. O’Brien continued: “Everything has gone very well with him. He’s matured lovely, he’s moving well, he’s going through all his work very well – he’s floating through the work, that’s what he’s doing. Even though our ground is bad, he’s finding it very easy, so he’s very exciting. It’s day by day at the moment but we couldn’t be happier with him at the moment.” Although City Of Troy often left people astonished with the manner of his victories during his flawless two-year-old campaign, it was dual-Derby hero Auguste Rodin who was undoubtedly Ballydoyle’s top performer in 2023. He signed off his Classic season with a scintillating success at the Breeders’ Cup in Santa Anita and is close to his eagerly-awaited return, where the son of Deep Impact will seek further international riches in the Dubai Sheema Classic. “He’ll work this week and then he’ll go off to Dubai,” said O’Brien. “He’s in a lovely place. He was in Dundalk a few weeks ago and everything went lovely, so we couldn’t be happier with him and we’re looking forward to it. It’s a big week for him before he travels so hopefully everything goes well.”

Auguste Rodin wins the Breeders' Cup Turf