Qilin Queen trainer Ed Walker feeling upbeat about Oaks outsider

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun June 01, 2025 · 2h ago

Qilin Queen is as big as 25/1 for the Betfred Oaks but trainer Ed Walker feels his filly has the tools to cope with the demands of Friday's Epsom Classic.

The daughter of Pinatubo has improved from two to three and stepped up on her reappearance third at Newmarket to beat the well-regarded Revoir by a short head in a 10-furlong Listed contest at Newbury last month.

Walker feels an extra two furlongs will pose no problems to Qilin Queen, although he's keen not to see much rain appear in the forecast heading into the big race on Friday.

He told Racing TV's Luck On Sunday show: "She's so honest and straightforward and I do think staying is no important in an Oaks - and the Derby - and I'm very, very confident that she will stay. It's exciting, I hope the ground doesn't get too soft which would be a little bit of a concern. But we're really looking forward to it.

"These fillies, once they've won a stakes race, it's slightly pressure off. She's slightly forgotten as far as the odds are concerned, she's been given no chance at all which doesn't bother us.

"I think she'll stay very well whereas plenty will have stamina doubts. She's got lots of experience and I see her running a very solid race."

WATCH: Qilin Queen beats Revoir in Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

