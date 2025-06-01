Qilin Queen trainer Ed Walker feeling upbeat about Oaks outsider

The daughter of Pinatubo has improved from two to three and stepped up on her reappearance third at Newmarket to beat the well-regarded Revoir by a short head in a 10-furlong Listed contest at Newbury last month.

Walker feels an extra two furlongs will pose no problems to Qilin Queen, although he's keen not to see much rain appear in the forecast heading into the big race on Friday.

He told Racing TV's Luck On Sunday show: "She's so honest and straightforward and I do think staying is no important in an Oaks - and the Derby - and I'm very, very confident that she will stay. It's exciting, I hope the ground doesn't get too soft which would be a little bit of a concern. But we're really looking forward to it.

"These fillies, once they've won a stakes race, it's slightly pressure off. She's slightly forgotten as far as the odds are concerned, she's been given no chance at all which doesn't bother us.

"I think she'll stay very well whereas plenty will have stamina doubts. She's got lots of experience and I see her running a very solid race."

WATCH: Qilin Queen beats Revoir in Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes