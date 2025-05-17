Qilin Queen and Revoir book Oaks tickets after Newbury tussle

The Lambourn handler was left disappointed by the daughter of Pinatubo’s comeback third in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket, however the smile was back on his face after the 18/5 chance bolstered her Classic claims at securing victory at the same level.

Up with the pace throughout the 10 furlong contest the TBT Racing-owned filly was not for passing under Hollie Doyle with the pair pulling out more than enough close home to prevail by a short-head.

Walker said: “I was actually really disappointed with the Pretty Polly. The plan was to go to the Pretty Polly then the Oaks.

“I was devastated to be honest as I thought it would be a really good one to beat her, and it was as I think Owen Burrows filly is probably very good and a lot quicker than us.

“Will (Buick) was adamant she needed further and I just thought maybe to roll along.

“We thought we would come here and get some bold black type with her, which she has done which is great. It is great for Simon Sadler (of TBT Racing) as this is his first stakes winner.”

Following the race Paddy Power cut Qilin Queen from 50/1 into 25/1 for the Betfred-backed Classic which will be next up according to Walker.