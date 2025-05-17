Qilin Queen and Revoir book Oaks tickets after Newbury tussle

Qilin Queen repaid the faith shown in her by trainer Ed Walker after booking her place in next month’s Betfred Oaks at Epsom Downs after toughing it out in the Childwickbury Stud Fillies’ Stakes at Newbury.
The Lambourn handler was left disappointed by the daughter of Pinatubo’s comeback third in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket, however the smile was back on his face after the 18/5 chance bolstered her Classic claims at securing victory at the same level.
Up with the pace throughout the 10 furlong contest the TBT Racing-owned filly was not for passing under Hollie Doyle with the pair pulling out more than enough close home to prevail by a short-head.
Walker said: “I was actually really disappointed with the Pretty Polly. The plan was to go to the Pretty Polly then the Oaks.
“I was devastated to be honest as I thought it would be a really good one to beat her, and it was as I think Owen Burrows filly is probably very good and a lot quicker than us.
“Will (Buick) was adamant she needed further and I just thought maybe to roll along.
“We thought we would come here and get some bold black type with her, which she has done which is great. It is great for Simon Sadler (of TBT Racing) as this is his first stakes winner.”
Following the race Paddy Power cut Qilin Queen from 50/1 into 25/1 for the Betfred-backed Classic which will be next up according to Walker.
He added: “I think if all is well we will probably roll the dice at Epsom. She is very game and she will stay well. I’m thrilled. She is very athletic and she has got speed as well.
“She is not a dour stayer so I think tactically she will suit Epsom. It was another reason to come here as she wasn’t very good in the preliminaries on 1000 Guineas day.
“Whether it was freshness or what I wanted to bring her to the race track again and she was much better today. She is still a bit buzzy, but that is her and her at home.
“Oaks day is quieter than Derby day so she will be alright.”
And a re-match with the runner-up appears on the cards with Ralph Beckett earmarking it as the next port of call for Revoir.
Beckett said: “She will run in the Oaks. She was a bit clueless and she only stuck her head down when the third came upsides her.
"We were second in the Lingfield Oaks Trial (with Look Here, who went on and won the Oaks).
“I think our other filly Likealot would have preferred more juice in the ground. I had to run her in case she handled the quicker ground.”
