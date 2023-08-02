Qatar Sussex Stakes report and replay: Paddington strikes in Sussex

The Paddington express rolled remorselessly on at Goodwood on Wednesday, Aidan O’Brien’s thriving star registering a seventh successive win – and fourth Group One – in the feature Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Sent off the 4/9 favourite, he jumped out to make all under Ryan Moore but turning for home the race was on – for the stands’ rail. It involved the winner and main market rival Inspiral, and while she won that particular duel under Frankie Dettori, the petrol used up to get there meant she was back-peddling passing the two furlong marker. The worry then for the Ballydoyle team was what toll would those exertions take on their colt, who was in front but potential a sitting duck for any closers. In the end it was French raider Facteur Cheval who threatened to spoil the party for a fleeting stride or two but straight and true, hard against the coveted rail, Paddington hit the line hard and a length-and-a-half to the good.

York and the Juddmonte International are likely to be next for the winner, providing he takes this race as well as he has the others this term. The comparisons with the original Iron Horse Giant’s Causeway will continue for a little while yet. “He’s just getting quicker and heavier with every race,” O’Brien said. ”He’s quicker than Giant’s Causeway. He has good tactical speed, which Giant’s Causeway had, but then he can quicken off it – while the other horse ground it out from there.” "He’s a very special horse. We were worried about the ground – even though he’d won on it, it wasn’t in this class of race and Ryan rode him for speed. He was over the moon with him and we’re so lucky to have him.

Paddington returns after another Group One win

Paddington’s next stop is almost certain to be the Knavesmire on August 23. O’Brien added: “He’s unique. It will depend on what the lads want to do and we’ll talk to them after a week, but he’s got a lot of options. He could go to York, he could do anything. But he’s very special, we think. With every race, he’s getting heavier, which is very unusual, and he’s getting calm, but he’s getting quick. He’s really trying. He’s three or four kilos heavier today than he was the last day. “It is special that we have Peter (Brandt) and Stephanie (Seymour) today that we didn’t have before with him. He’s very exciting. We love these big days and I’m delighted that the lads are happy to run on them.” Moore was in agreement with O’Brien on Paddington’s special qualities. He said: “It doesn’t matter whether it’s good ground, soft ground, heavy ground, eight or 10 furlongs he’s a unique horse. Some people say he’s taken us by surprise, but I can assure you he hasn’t because all this year he’s shown he’s a very good horse. He can cope with most things.”