Baaeed made it nine wins from nine starts with another brilliant display in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Jim Crowley took no chances aboard the 1/6 favourite and came with his challenge on the outside of the field. Showing his customary turn of foot, the son of Sea The Stars swept past French 2000 Guineas winner Modern Games to win by a length-and-three-quarters. Last year's winner and July Cup heroine Alcohol Free stayed on for third. He's now set to step up to ten furlongs for the Juddmonte International at York for which Betfair and Paddy Power left him unchanged at 4/7. Sky Bet are 1/2.

“I’m relieved it’s over. Baaeed is such a nice horse. It’s great,” said trainer William Haggas, who confirmed York as the next target. “Today was a big day. I can’t tell you how sad it is for all of us that Sheikh Hamdan is not here to witness it. He did everything for days like this and he would have loved it. Baaeed has speed and class. I’m really looking forward to stepping up to 10 furlongs as I think he would enjoy it. “I don’t think we need to go for the Arc. I think we’ll go for the Champion Stakes or the QEII depending on how he gets on at York.” “I just said to Jim in the paddock, we’ve got him for two more races after this so let’s just enjoy him and make the most of him, because he will most likely go to stud at the end of the year and I’ll spend the rest of my training career trying to find the next one. “If Baaeed can win five Group Ones trained by us then he must be (very good)! He is a very straightforward horse.”

Comparisons with Frankel – who went to York after his second win in the Sussex before signing off at Ascot in the Champion Stakes – continue to be inevitable, and Crowley is in no doubt about his mount’s class. He said: “He’s got everything, a turn of foot. You can put him anywhere in a race. You can make the running, you can drop him out. Good horses like that, they just tick all the boxes. It will be interesting up to a mile and a quarter next time – I’m looking forward to it. “If he can show that turn of foot over a mile and a quarter – he switches off and relaxes, he could well be (the greatest)."

Reaction from the beaten horses A return to the Breeders’ Cup is top of the agenda for Modern Games after doing a fine job as super-sub in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, chasing home Baaeed. “He is like his father (Dubawi), he goes down on his sword,” said trainer Charlie Appleby. “Everyone said to me you’ve got your substitute, but he is no substitute – he has won a Breeders’ Cup and a French Guineas. I’d like to have a few more substitutes like that! William (Buick) has given him a great ride, we were in the box seat. The winner is a very good horse, (I’m) full of plaudits for the winner." Considering future plans, Appleby added: “We have always worked back from the Breeders’ Cup Mile, and that is going to be the plan. I don’t think you will see him now (in Britain) – he will either go to Canada or Keeneland and then to Kentucky for the Breeders’ Cup Mile. "I hope he will stay in training. I feel that with the horses we have to potentially retire to the farm, he deserves to stay in for another year and could have another crack at it.” Appleby would not be drawn on how he felt Coroebus would have fared against Baaeed, but said with a wry smile: “It would have been a good race, but there we are. “It didn’t happen and everyone is going to have their thoughts about it. From my point of view I’m delighted with this horse, but it would have been fun having Coroebus in the race for sure.”

Modern Games chases home Baaeed at Goodwood

Balding proud of defending champion Last year’s Sussex heroine Alcohol Free finished an honourable third in the defence of her crown. Having proved her versatility trip-wise by bagging a third Group One victory in last month’s July Cup at Newmarket, trainer Andrew Balding has plenty of options going forward. He said: “Alcohol Free has run a marvellous race. I thought Rob Hornby did a beautiful job of getting her to settle. She was checked at a crucial stage, but she would not have got anywhere near the winner. However, despite losing some momentum, she has put her head down and stayed on right the way to the line. “William Haggas couldn’t believe how much she had developed as you sort of miss it when you see her every day. She has really developed into a fantastic looking racemare and we are thrilled with her. I’m leaving future plans up to Jeff (Smith, owner). We’ve entered everything over six furlongs up to a mile at Group One level so it’s up to him. “The filly will tell us to a certain extent, but anything is possible. It could be France, the Matron Stakes or the Haydock Sprint Cup. She owes us nothing and she is thriving at the minute, but as soon as we think she has had enough, that will be that.”

David Cleary Timeform analysis Baaeed maintained his perfect record as he landed odds of 6/1-on in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. It was his third Group-1 win from three starts this year, and having previously seen off the established milers in the Lockinge and Queen Anne, he got the better of a three-year-old classic winner, Modern Games, in impressive fashion. In a race that took shape only just over a quarter of a mile out, Baaeed cruised along in typical fashion and quickened really well to settle matters in a few strides early in the final furlong. It wasn't a scenario that required Baaeed to match, let alone surpass his best form. There's a lot of his sire Sea The Stars about the way Baaeed wins his races, that horse's six Group 1 wins at three all by two and a half lengths or less, usually with something in hand. Baaeed is set to go up in trip, for the Juddmonte International at York in three weeks. With Desert Crown on the easy list, today's absentee Coroebus sticking to a mile and Vadeni not entered, the most likely to give Baaeed a little more to do would seem to be Mishriff and Native Trail. Baaeed ought to be at least as effective at a mile and a quarter, let's hope the opposition is strong enough to enable him to show even more than he has so far.