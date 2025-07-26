Qatar Sussex Stakes preview: Sporting Life Podcast tips for Goodwood

Our podcast team looked ahead to the Qatar Sussex Stakes and the return of Field Of Gold. Who, if anyone, is the big danger?

BEN LINFOOT It’s difficult to find any negatives with Field Of Gold. Earlier in the season I was thinking ‘he’s a ten furlong horse, he’s a ten furlong horse’, I was sure we could get him beaten over a mile but you look at him and he’s just getting better and quicker to my eyes. I think he’s looking pretty unbeatable, he’s getting eight pounds from Rosallion. Can you really see Rosallion giving him eight pounds and beating him? I’m struggling to. Rosallion looks that archetypal Goodwood horse, he travels and has that change of gear if you play him late, but Field Of Gold surely has that covered. He’s 4/9 for a reason and I don't really want to take him on. Does anyone? The betting without market could be interesting though. I thought Carl Spackler might come into it without Field of Gold. He’s a proper turf horse from America and was completely undone by the slow pace in the Queen Anne. He really pulled for his head that day and if they do go quick and he settles, I think he could easily be best of the rest.

Listen to the Racing Podcast

GRAHAM CUNNINGHAM They’ve shaken out the Juddmonte biscuit tin for 75 grand to supplement Qirat from Ralph Beckett’s yard to make the pace for Field Of Gold so it looks like it’s going to be a well-run race. I agree with Ben about Rosallion and that he does shape like a Goodwood horse. He’d have been here last summer but for his setback after his St James’s Palace win and I do think that slow, steady pace in the Queen Anne wasn’t ideal for him but he was under two lengths ahead of Cairo that day and Cairo wouldn’t get within seven, eight or even nine lengths of Field Of Gold. I’m not in a rush to oppose the jolly. He destroyed two Classic winners at Royal Ascot didn’t he and he has that level of ability. He’s not quite like his old man in having that real Kingman fast-switch acceleration but once he hits top speed he can sustain it for much longer than most high-class horses. The Goodwood question remains to be answered but I hope he answers it and then goes up to 2000 metres for the Juddmonte International at York.

Kingman winning the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

BILLY NASH If you’re looking to get Field Of Gold beat I think the track at Goodwod is all you can cling to, there doesn’t appear to be any other chinks in his armour. We don’t know how he’s going to handle this track but I’d expect this race to be well run, Qirat has been supplemented, Aidan could easily run Serengeti as a pacemaker for Henri Matisse too. I think they’ll go hard but as long as William Buick doesn’t meet trouble, provided he can keep him out of a pocket which I’m pretty sure he will do, if things go smoothly, it’s very hard to see Field Of Gold beaten. I really like Rosallion, I’m a big fan of the horse but I struggle to see him giving eight pounds to this rival and I don't see any of the three-year-olds beating Field of Gold either so I’m in no rush at all to take him on. He’s a really top horse and I think we’ll that again at Goodwood.