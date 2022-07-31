Check out the Timeform report on Baaeed's win in the Qatar Sussex Stakes and their thoughts on the performance and his career to date.

A short-term set-back to the Guineas/St James's Palace winner Coroebus left the latest Duel on the Downs a Solo In Sussex, Baaeed faced with a trio that he'd beaten comprehensively already and Modern Games, a classic winner that wasn't among the best half-dozen 3-y-os at the trip beforehand, in winning as he did, not having to achieve any more than he had in landing the odds in the Lockinge and Queen Anne, Baaeed's style very similar to that of his sire Sea The Stars, though in going unbeaten through his 3-y-o season at Group 1 level that horse regularly faced rivals rated by Timeform close to 130, Baaeed in winning 5 Group 1 races in a row has faced just one, Palace Pier, with a Timeform rating above 125, the potential there for that to change as he steps up in trip for the Juddmonte International and Champion Stakes; an ordinary gallop didn't help in terms of stretching Baaeed - or his opponents - the sprint for home developing only 2f out.

BAAEED won in good style, but didn't need to run to his best to gain a fifth successive Group 1 victory, the absence of Coroebus making his task a fair bit easier, a chance that he will be tested more fully as he steps up in trip for the International at York, though he's likely to be at least as effective at 1¼m and will remain hard to beat; held up, tanked along, headway over 2f out, quickened to lead well inside final 1f, in command soon after, well on top finish. MODERN GAMES (IRE) possibly hadn't been seen to advantage in either the Jockey Club or the Jean Prat and, back on going firmer than good for the first time this year, took his form up a level, even if no match for the winner; in touch, travelled well, effort over 2f out, every chance inside final 1f, left behind by winner, kept on; he's not entered in either the International or Irish Champion, suggesting he'll be kept to 7f/1m, the Breeders' Cup Mile surely the ultimate aim. ALCOHOL FREE (IRE) couldn't repeat her victory in this from last year and was a shade below the form she showed when winning the July Cup last time out, keen but not so much as might have been feared back at 1m, likely to have got closer to the runner-up with a clear run, but no more than that; held up, took keen hold, headway 2f out, not clear run over 1f out, kept on final 1f, took third close home; she has numerous options at 6f and 1m for the rest of the campaign, unlikely to have to face Baaeed again. BATHRAT LEON (JPN) ran well after 4 months off, seen to advantage, given a well-judged ride from the front, sent for home 2f out but not good enough to hold the lead in the last 150 yds; led, shaken up 2f out, headed well inside final 1f, one paced.