Qatar Racing new sponsor of British Champions Day at Ascot

QIPCO announced earlier this year an extension of their support of British horseracing’s flagship raceday until 2028 and this new agreement will see the headline sponsorship switch to become Qatar Racing British Champions Day including individual sponsorship of all seven races.

Announcing the new arrangement, HH Sheikh Fahad Al Thani paid tribute to his family’s longstanding commitment to the sport and to QIPCO’s pivotal role in establishing British Champions Day as one of the world’s premier racing events.

He said: “Whilst the title sponsorship will transfer to Qatar Racing for the next three years, this reflects the continued commitment of my brothers to British racing and in particular that of QIPCO chairman HH Sheikh Hamad Al Thani. Since the inaugural QIPCO British Champions Day in 2011, our family’s ambition has been to support the very best of British racing and that commitment remains as strong as ever.”

Qatar Racing, the global horse racing and breeding operation of the QIPCO group, will use the sponsorship to further showcase its international racing, stallion and bloodstock interests. Staged at Ascot, the world’s most prestigious racecourse, the single most valuable day in the British racing calendar worth £4.35m, is now fully established as the showcase finale to the British Flat season.

Nick Smith, co-chair of British Champions Series Ltd and Director of Racing and Public Affairs at Ascot Racecourse, added: “We are hugely grateful to HH Sheikh Hamad Al Thani & HH Sheikh Fahad Al Thani for their longstanding support of the day, which staged the world's joint top rated race last year. We look forward to building on the success of British Champions Day under its new brand name."