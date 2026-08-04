Qatar Racing new sponsor of British Champions Day at Ascot

Qatar Racing will succeed its parent company, QIPCO, as the title sponsor of British Champions Day at Ascot.
QIPCO announced earlier this year an extension of their support of British horseracing’s flagship raceday until 2028 and this new agreement will see the headline sponsorship switch to become Qatar Racing British Champions Day including individual sponsorship of all seven races.
Announcing the new arrangement, HH Sheikh Fahad Al Thani paid tribute to his family’s longstanding commitment to the sport and to QIPCO’s pivotal role in establishing British Champions Day as one of the world’s premier racing events.
He said: “Whilst the title sponsorship will transfer to Qatar Racing for the next three years, this reflects the continued commitment of my brothers to British racing and in particular that of QIPCO chairman HH Sheikh Hamad Al Thani. Since the inaugural QIPCO British Champions Day in 2011, our family’s ambition has been to support the very best of British racing and that commitment remains as strong as ever.”
Qatar Racing, the global horse racing and breeding operation of the QIPCO group, will use the sponsorship to further showcase its international racing, stallion and bloodstock interests. Staged at Ascot, the world’s most prestigious racecourse, the single most valuable day in the British racing calendar worth £4.35m, is now fully established as the showcase finale to the British Flat season.
Nick Smith, co-chair of British Champions Series Ltd and Director of Racing and Public Affairs at Ascot Racecourse, added: “We are hugely grateful to HH Sheikh Hamad Al Thani & HH Sheikh Fahad Al Thani for their longstanding support of the day, which staged the world's joint top rated race last year. We look forward to building on the success of British Champions Day under its new brand name."
The announcement is made on the same day that early closing entries are published for the five Group 1 races on the card with many of the 2026 stars set to feature.
A bumper 45 entries have been made for the Qatar Racing Champion Stakes, officially the joint-best race in the world in 2025. They include last year’s one-two Calandagan and Ombudsman as well as star three-year-olds Constitution River and Diamond Necklace. Aidan O’Brien’s unbeaten filly is also among the 36 entries for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by Qatar Racing) over a mile alongside Bow Echo, Blue Bolt, Docklands, Gstaad, Precise, Ten Bob Tony, Thesecretadversary and True Love.
Two-time winner and recent King George heroine Kalpana heads 48 entries for the Qatar Racing British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes alongside Estrange, Minnie Hauk, Thundering On and Johanna Walsh.
The Qatar Racing British Champions Long Distance Cup could see Trawlerman and Scandinavia renew their rivalry while Caballo De Mar and Limestone are also among 38 entries.
Almeraq, Comanche Brave, Mission Central and Venetian Sun, the winners of the four Group 1 sprints held so far this season in Britain, are among 42 speedsters entered in the Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes.
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