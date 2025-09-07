Qatar Prix Vermeille report and reaction: Aventure too good as favourite Whirl flops

Trained by Christophe Ferland and ridden by Maxime Guyon, Aventure went on from the Vermeille to fill the runner-up spot behind Bluestocking in the 2024 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and next month’s Longchamp showpiece is firmly on the agenda once more.

Aventure started the current campaign with back-to-back Group-race wins and, although beaten by the top-class gelding Calandgan in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on her most recent run in June, she readily brushed her rivals aside on Sunday.

Those rivals included Aidan O’Brien’s short-priced favourite Whirl, who easily won the Nassau Stakes after a flag start at Goodwood, having also won the Musidora and Pretty Polly earlier this season, but Christophe Soumillon's mount was a spent force soon after the turn for home having taken the field along for much of the 12-furlong journey.

As Whirl went backwards towards the inside rail, it was Aventure and three-year-old Gezora – winner of the Prix de Diane at Chantilly – who came through to fight out the finish and the older filly cruised nicely clear in the final furlong without being asked for maximum effort, ultimately scoring by a length and a half.