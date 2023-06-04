Ace Impact maintained his unblemished record when taking the step up to Group 1 level in his stride in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.
Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget and ridden by Cristian Demuro, the son of Cracksman bounded down the centre of the track in the final furlong, reeling in the front-running Big Rock and going on to score in impressive fashion to take his record to a perfect four wins from four starts.
The prolific Big Rock was sent off the 5/2 favourite and ran a highly creditable race in second, with Marhaba Ya Sanafi (9/1) back in third and Feed The Flame (3/1) fourth in a finish dominated by the locals.
British raider Epictetus, trained by John and Thady Gosden, held every chance turning in, but Frankie Dettori’s mount faded to finish fifth, while Aidan O’Brien’s Continuous was in third throughout, before failing to see out the final furlong, eventually finishing eighth of the 11 runners.
Sky Bet make Ace Impact 10/1 for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park, a race won by the Rouget-trained three-year-old Vadeni last summer, while Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook go 10/1 from 50/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.
