Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget and ridden by Cristian Demuro, the son of Cracksman bounded down the centre of the track in the final furlong, reeling in the front-running Big Rock and going on to score in impressive fashion to take his record to a perfect four wins from four starts.

The prolific Big Rock was sent off the 5/2 favourite and ran a highly creditable race in second, with Marhaba Ya Sanafi (9/1) back in third and Feed The Flame (3/1) fourth in a finish dominated by the locals.

British raider Epictetus, trained by John and Thady Gosden, held every chance turning in, but Frankie Dettori’s mount faded to finish fifth, while Aidan O’Brien’s Continuous was in third throughout, before failing to see out the final furlong, eventually finishing eighth of the 11 runners.